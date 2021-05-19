Two more people died in Skagit County from COVID-19 in the last week, bringing to 72 the number of local people who have died from the acute respiratory disease.
That’s according to Skagit County Public Health’s update Monday morning, posted on the Public Health website.
All told, five people had died in May as of Monday. At mid-month, the number of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations have nearly matched or surpassed those of March. As of Monday, a total of 5,075 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Skagit County since the pandemic began 14 months ago. A total of 326 people have been hospitalized during the course of the pandemic, Public Health reported.
These statistics come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed its mask guidance for vaccinated people and Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a full reopening of the state’s economy by June 30. County health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet done so. Thirty-four percent of the county population has been fully vaccinated, according to Skagit Public Health.
“Vaccination is the only way out of this pandemic,” county Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said on her department’s website. “We really need everyone to do their part and get their vaccinations scheduled as soon as possible.”
Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall told the Anacortes American: “When you go back a year ago — back in April or May (2020) — we were seeing 82.8 new COVID cases per 100,000. Right now, as of today, it’s 252 new cases per 100,000. That tells us something: COVID is still here. And when we’re looking at the statistics and trying to get to 70% herd immunity — whether that’s for our state or our county — it means there are a lot of people that are not vaccinated, a lot of people who are vulnerable, a lot of people that can be hospitalized and/or die.
“Even though it sounds like great news that the CDC and our governor are working to relax some of these guidelines, I want to be an advocate for public health. There are people that are vulnerable that have not gotten their vaccine.”
Vaccinations in Anacortes, Skagit
A total of 56,951 doses of vaccine had been administered in Skagit County as of May 4, according to Public Health. At Island Hospital, some 8,937 vaccines had been administered as of Monday, and 4,816 individuals have been fully vaccinated at the hospital, Hall said.
In Washington, 389,882 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began, and 5,622 Washingtonians have died, according to the state Department of Health. More than 6.1 million vaccine doses have been administered.
In the U.S., some 32.7 million people contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 582,769 have died, the CDC website said Monday. Nearly 273 million vaccines have been administered.
Globally, 162.7 million people have been confirmed infected, and 3.3 million have died, according to the World Health Organization. Worldwide, more than 1.2 billion vaccine doses had been administered as of May 13, the organization reported.
Dr. Howard Leibrand, Skagit County’s public health officer, added, “We really are in a race right now. We need to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible to bring COVID-19 disease circulation down to manageable levels. It’s so important that everyone seek vaccination as soon as possible. If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, talk to your primary care provider.”
COVID-19: Local numbers
Island Hospital reported that it had administered 16,134 COVID-19 tests as of Monday.
Total number of positive cases treated as outpatient: 194
Total number of positive cases treated as inpatient: 57
Island Hospital will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on May 21 and 26. For appointments, go to www.islandhospital.org/coronavirus/. At the end of each clinic, doses that are left over will be administered to walk-ups.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located near the Health Resource Center off of 24th Street.
