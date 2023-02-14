A new puppy and a Facebook post started everything for Jennifer and Paul Demmon.
After Jennifer adopted her new Maltipoo (a mix between a Maltese and a poodle) puppy Gracie, she posted on Facebook hoping to find Gracie a playmate.
"Looking for a small, energetic dog to meet up with my puppy and me for playdates," her 2019 post read.
A friend saw the post and reached out to Paul, who had just moved to town and had two small dogs from his previous marriage with him on the weekends.
Because their mutual friend was a bit older, both Jennifer and Paul expected someone in their 70s at the puppy playdate.
Instead, they found someone their own age.
"I thought it must be the dog owner's daughter," Paul said about seeing Jennifer for the first time.
Paul, Jennifer and their dogs, got to know each other a little on that first trip and then thought nothing else would come of it.
At a trip to the park a short time later, Paul spotted Jennifer and Gracie playing and joined them with his dogs.
The dog playdates started to get more frequent as a friendship bloomed between Jennifer and Paul. When the pandemic hit, they saw each other more regularly, making meals and playing cards.
"I definitely put him in the friend zone," Jennifer said.
They got to know each other and realized they had more in common than they thought. Both veterans (Jennifer served in the Air Force and Paul served in the Army), their military careers took them to the same part of Germany at the same time during the Cold War. She worked a passenger terminal where all military personnel, including Paul, passed through.
"We potentially could have crossed paths," he said.
In Anacortes, they shared a hairdresser, who had tried to set them up before they ever went on their first puppy playdate, but things hadn't lined up, Jennifer said.
As they grew closer, they broached the subject of a relationship. Both were a little hesitant because they didn't want to jeopardize their friendship, Paul said.
They decided to risk it and started dating in October 2020. By the end of December, they were engaged.
During their engagement, they each sold their respective houses (the one he built that brought him to town and the one she bought with her sister), bought a new house, did a complete renovation and adopted a new puppy (another Maltipoo named Sophie).
It was a hectic time, Paul said.
The two were married in the cupola at the Majestic on Aug. 21, 2021. Their honeymoon took them throughout New England.
Before they met, both Paul and Jennifer went through divorces and had terrible experiences with online dating.
"I had given up," Jennifer said. "And then he literally walked into my yard."
Everything had to go right for them to get together, Paul said.
"We found ourselves both in Anacortes at the same time in our lives," he said.
Jennifer said Paul is kind, compassionate and smart and has a serious side, but also a warped sense of humor. They started as friends first, and it shows, she said.
"He's always there for me," she said. "He's the best husband."
Paul described Jennifer as his best friend and said she's dynamic, compassionate, thoughtful and patient.
"Being friends with her was incredibly easy, and our marriage is incredibly easy, too," he said. "We still laugh about it, 'Is it really this easy?'"
They said the key to their friendship and relationship has been frequent communication to tell the other person they are thinking.
In their spare time, they love to spend time with their dogs take road trips and travel, read, watch movies and listen to music. They also enjoy cooking together and playing cards.
