A day normally filled with parades, events and celebrations for those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces will mostly stay silent this year, but veterans organizations still want people to take the time to remember them on Veterans Day.
The COVID-19 pandemic means many annual events won’t take place this year, including the annual veterans parade in Burlington, the dinner hosted by the American Legion and a large event hosted by the Port of Anacortes.
Some events are moving to a digital setting. Others are just called off for this year.
The Port of Anacortes cannot host its big event, but will still mark Veterans Day with a video. About 10 minutes long, it will include messages from veterans and area leaders like Mayor Laurie Gere, said port Executive Director Dan Worra, who is a Navy veteran.
The Anacortes School District is opening up its Veterans Memorial Plaza to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for Veterans Day, though no events are planned.
Some of the canceled events included a fundraising element, said retired Army Sgt. Brandon Blake.
The American Legion normally hosts a poppy sale fundraiser each year, which brings in money to help fund the program. The risk of coronavirus has prevented that this year.
Instead, Blake asks people to consider donating to American Legion Causland Post 13.
Blake works as a Veterans Service officer with the American Legion. He stepped into that role after speaking publicly about his own struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol abuse. American Legion Post 13 Commander Wally Garland said he reached out and asked Blake to step in to help other veterans.
Dealing with the world of Veterans Affairs can be difficult, with lots of hoops to jump through. A Veterans Service officer helps make that easier, Blake said.
“We want to break down those barriers for them,” he said.
Blake joined the Army after his mother died. He was getting into a bad environment and joined the Army to get out. After serving two tours in Iraq, he was going through what he now knows is PTSD, but that wasn’t diagnosed at the time. He self-medicated with alcohol.
He was the sole caregiver for his son, so when he was again going to be deployed overseas, he was able to be honorably discharged to take care of him.
Blake said he’s been in difficult situations and wants to help other people.
Tom Sheahan, who served in the infantry with the Army in 1966 and 1967 and was wounded in Vietnam, said he hopes people realize that talking about conflict can be really difficult, no matter how much time has passed.
Sheahan served in the infantry, took on many different jobs within the unit and brought home two medals. It’s been more than 50 years since Sheahan served, but he still gets emotional talking about his time in the Army. The same is true for a lot of veterans, he said.
His brother just passed away in the past year and while doing research, Sheahan discovered his brother had earned a Bronze Star Medal for acts of valor. Yet his brother had never talked about the medal with anyone, Sheahan said.
The same is true for many veterans, Sheahan said. Talking about their time in the service is just too difficult, he said.
Sheahan also talked about some other veterans in this area, including those he grew up with and some who didn’t make it home. In 2016, he led the charge to get the name of Cmdr. Domenick “Spike” Spinelli and other soldiers put on the Vietnam War Memorial at Grand View cemetery.
Visiting cemeteries and remembering veterans who died in combat is one way to spend Veterans Day this year, Sheahan said. Thanking a veteran for their service also goes a long way, he said.
“I am proud of the veterans I served with,” he said. “When someone says ‘Thank you for your service,’ everybody appreciates that.”
