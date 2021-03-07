Wednesday. March 10 will mark six months since Laynee Westbrook of Anacortes was last seen.
Her family and friends will hold a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m., that day at Causland Park to raise awareness about her case — and hopefully draw some information about her whereabouts. The vigil will be shown live on the Justice for Laynee Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.
“This vigil is an opportunity to remember Laynee, share stories, support one another and let the community know we are still searching,” said Michelle Hanson, a friend. “We are asking desperately for anyone to come forward who might know something.”
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd will give an update on the investigation into Westbrook’s disappearance and will answer questions from the public, Hanson said.
Westbrook, 41, worked in the deli department at Safeway and was staying at the San Juan Motel when she went missing.
Westbrook’s disappearance has been the subject of local, regional and national news reports, and family and friends have raised $10,000 for a reward for information leading to her return home. She is described by authorities as white, 5 feet 8 inches, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Floyd said anyone with information about Westbrook’s whereabouts should call Anacortes Police, 360-293-4684 during business hours; Skagit 911, 360-428-3211, after business hours; or the detective tip line, 360-299-1985, any time. The case number is 20-A06084.
Security camera footage at the San Juan Motel shows Westbrook leaving with a friend at about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10. She was next seen shortly after at the Swinomish Market at the Casino, off Highway 20. Security camera footage there shows her buying some groceries there, police said. It’s the last confirmed sighting of her.
The friend told police he dropped her off between 2 and 3 a.m. Sept. 11, Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said.
Family members have organized search parties and distributed fliers since her disappearance. Also missing is her dog, Precious, a rat terrier. The two were inseparable, family and friends said.
Floyd said Westbrook has not used her cell phone or debit card since Sept. 10. Family and friends say that’s uncharacteristic of her.
“She would have said something to someone by now,” Westbrook’s sister-in-law Emily Pepper said in an earlier interview. “Anywhere she would have gone to take a break, she would have been heard from. She would have used her cell phone, she would have used her debit card to get there. That’s why it’s important that people know that we are still looking for her — and we’re not going to stop until we find her.”
