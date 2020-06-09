Graduation will look different for Anacortes and Cap Sante high school seniors this year, but families and community members will still have a chance to celebrate.
Students stopped by the high school last week to film their portions of the ceremony, including speeches and accepting diplomas.
The footage is now being edited together.
The Cap Sante High School graduation will air on the district’s YouTube page at 7 p.m. Monday, June 15. The Anacortes High School graduation will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
A community auto parade, where seniors from both schools will deocorate their cars and drive down Commercial Avenue, is the afternoon of June 17.
The Anacortes Middle School eighth-graders also get their chance to shine, with a moving-up ceremony broadcast on the YouTube page at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
