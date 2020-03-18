Island Hospital is temporarily shutting down most elective procedures and appointments and preparing for an increase in respiratory patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A patient screened in their vehicle late last week at Island Hospital was sent to recover at home in a different county. That person received a positive test confirmation Monday, CEO Charles Hall said.
Skagit County has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far. As of Tuesday afternoon, Washington had 1,012 positive cases and 52 related deaths.
So far, all patients have been able to receive care in the hospital’s Emergency Department, and the hospital hasn’t had to use the emergency containment tents set up outside. But Hall said he expects staff to need that location soon.
“Respiratory clinics will happen in the near future,” he said.
The hospital last week put in place screening stations for anyone entering the hospital. All patients and visitors had to answer questions to get cleared to enter the hospital, Hall said.
Now, temperature checks are being added to the screening.
As of Wednesday morning, every person entering the hospital — staff, patient or visitor — will have their temperature
taken before they come in, Hall said.
Visitor restrictions are also in place. They started at the end of last week and have increased, he said.
“Our emphasis is to protect staff, patients and visitors,” Hall said.
Visitors for inpatient patients are prohibited (with a few exceptions) and inpatient waiting rooms are closed.
“We are encouraging people to use phone and video chat for communicating with their loved ones while they stay with us,” Hall said.
Laboring moms are allowed one supporter, those at end-of-life are allowed two support people and anyone with a disability or mobility challenge can bring one person.
All elective procedures and care at the hospital will slow starting Thursday.
That services include, but aren’t limited to general surgery, gynecology, urology, non-urgent wound care, orthopedic procedures and the Sleep Center. Staff will begin rescheduling appointments, though there is no set date as to when services may resume, Hall said.
Hospital leadership is monitoring the situation closely, Hall said.
The hospital is also actively looking into telemedicine options, which would allow patients to see doctors from their own homes.
“We are working hard to change the face of how we deliver medicine,” he said.
More information on that will be released soon, he said. They are also looking to add more mobile screening and testing options for patients in the area.
While it restricts people in the hospital, Island Hospital is still accepting medical professionals who want to volunteer their services for patients.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.