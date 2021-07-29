Anacortes City Council Masks
At the second hybrid City Council meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, councilmembers and visitors were again donning masks as transmissions of the disease are on the rise.

 Questen Inghram / Anacortes American

The City of Anacortes is now requiring mask wearing indoors in all city facilities, regardless of vaccination status. City facilities include City Hall, Anacortes Public Library, Senior Activity Center and the Anacortes Museum.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently updated their guidance to say that vaccinated individuals should now mask up indoors in areas of the country where transmission is "substantial" or "high."

The CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker map lists Skagit County has having a “substantial” rate of transmission during the week of Wednesday, July 21, through Tuesday, July 27.

