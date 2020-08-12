Interim Library Director Jeff Vogel is taking over the position for good.
The City Council approved Vogel as the city’s permanent librarian last month, after he stepped in as interim in early April.
He took the title Aug. 1.
He has worked for the library since 2007 and has served as a librarian and part of the management team. He also oversaw the library’s collection.
He has been leading the library as it maintains some connection to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, although doors remain closed until Skagit County is in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Plan.
Mayor Laurie Gere told the council at its July 27 meeting that she thought Vogel would make a great fit for leading the library. They unanimously agreed.
“I look forward to working with you all,” he said at the virtual meeting.
With his movement into the director position, his full-time librarian position will remain empty, Gere said. It will stay that way until the end of the city’s hiring freeze, put in place as a result of the pandemic and its financial impact on the city.
