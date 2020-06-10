From the Black Lives Matter protest June 6 at 12th Street and Commercial Avenue in Anacortes.
Carolyn Moulton, Anacortes City Council member: “This is a protest against systemic injustice and racism … It’s standing in solidarity with people who are tired of these deaths and inequality and injustice. A lot of people (in our country) are really comfortable with the way things are and don’t want to look at it, don’t want to admit it, don’t want to say their names, don’t want to acknowledge it. They just want to gloss it over and pretend it doesn’t exist. I think it’s time we take a hard look at it, at our institutions and at ourselves, at our own behavior and how we treat each other in every aspect of our lives.”
Alexis Vance, sixth-grader, Anacortes: “Racism just isn’t OK. It’s so immature and so unnecessary and really ignorant. It’s something that needs to end. Schools don’t educate us early enough on this topic, so people don’t understand the importance of it (at a young age).”
Pamela Olich-Tweten, Anacortes: “I believe all of us are having difficult breathing with the current rampant racism and lack of leadership in our country. That’s why I’m here today. I believe the biggest problem is the lack of communication (regarding) the differences between us that compromise our nation. … Communication and our right to speak in this country are going to make a difference.”
Malea Linder, 12th grader, Anacortes: “I think there is a lot of education that needs to take place. I actually had a good conversation with my former history teacher about some of the atrocities that have been committed against Black people. I had to go through Running Start and take Poli Sci and Global Issues to really learn about what’s going on in this country. I shouldn’t have to go to college to learn basic human rights issues. I think it really needs to come out in our public education system.”
Shay Quigley, graphic designer, Anacortes: “I grew up with parents that marched for civil rights in New York — I grew up in New York — so it’s ingrained in me, since I was a little kid, that we’re all equal and that needs to be proven to a lot of people because people just seem to not get it. It’s really sad to me. When I was doing this sign (with George Floyd’s likeness), I was like, ‘Why are we still doing this?’ But we are, and so I felt like: I know there’s a pandemic, but I just need to get out there and let my voice be heard.”
Jamie Woodards, Anacortes: “I’m impressed (by the protest participation). The community comes out and protests political issues, but to me, this is not a political issue — this is a human rights issue. This same kind of thing happened in the ’60s, but I am hopeful (for permanent change) because we have social media now; we didn’t have that in the ’60s during the Civil Rights movement. And I’m hopeful that school districts will decide to change the history books and stop being uncomfortable talking about these issues.”
Ashley McCaughan, Anacortes: “My family has the privilege of being white and not having those conversations if we don’t want to. We have Black friends who have to have that talk from the get-go, and I don’t think (not having the conversation) should be a privilege. We need to openly talk about the injustices that happened in this country for the last 400 years, and I don’t think that’s a conversation that we should steer away from. I want my kids to know the history and the struggles. We’ll never truly understand it and never truly feel it, but if we can educate ourselves and try to show as much empathy as possible, then hopefully the future generations will be better off.”
Keiko McCracken, Anacortes: “This is a moment where people are beginning to understand that this might be more than a hashtag, that there is a deep level of engagement beyond even a protest that needs to happen both individually and within society and I hope that these events give people courage to go deeper, to learn more, to listen and to transform. That’s my hope — that this moment and this energy really feels something much more foundational and that we take that energy and transfuse it into something that is really going to matter for Black lives, for Brown lives, for Asian lives, for Indigenous people.
“No change ever happens without protest, but this is the easiest part. Now we go vote, we go talk, we transform school curriculum, we look at health care, we look at faith communities, and we ask each other: ‘What are you doing beyond the statement? Show me the results. That’s what we need. This is important but this is not the end. And we need courage and stamina for the journey.”
Sophia McCracken, 17, Anacortes (holding a sign remembering Kimani Gray, a Black teenager killed in 2013 by New York City police): “His last words were, ‘Please don’t let me die.’ It’s heartbreaking to hear about people my age being shot by the police. It’s astounding and it’s unacceptable.”
John Collins, 18, Anacortes: “Turning 18 and becoming an adult as there’s a lot of tension in America, there’s disbelief that all of this is happening. It’s hard hearing about it and it’s hard trying to make yourself believe it when you’re used to (a life that is) so calm. But it’s not calm for most people. We need to understand that and then get to that point. I think that will be a large step, though.”
Julianna Seligman, 26, Anacortes: “I feel proud for people who are out and speaking their voice for those who have been oppressed for so long, and I feel there’s so much more that needs to be done. I think that when you address it in your heart and you teach it in your home, that’s where the change happens in the world.”
Nick Rennis, Anacortes: “I hope people see that Anacortes is not a place where we will tolerate (racial injustice). I hope that people will see there is a progressive movement, broadly speaking, in our country to end social inequality and economic inequality and really work on the root of all of these causes. We need radical, progressive leadership and we need really loud voices in elected office locally and nationally. This is a really good start, this sort of grassroots show of support, but it means nothing if we don’t also have radical voices in elective politics.”
Lia Ferguson, Anacortes, Stanford University Class of 2018: “I’ve participated in other protests, mostly at school and in California, and I wanted to come out today because I’ve been wanting to participate in the movement and show my support. It is incredible, it’s heartening to see. I’ve never seen anything like this in Anacortes before. I know there are people on the corner very often, but it’s nice to see younger people coming out and a lot of people from different places. I think people are ready to see change and that this message came when people had the time to hear it.”
