Health care clinics and emergency rooms across the state and nation are seeing higher-than-normal wait times and volumes, and Anacortes is no exception.
At Island Health, volumes have been high this year, with long wait times in primary care and especially at the emergency department, which saw record numbers in September.
One day last month, there were 70 visitors in the emergency room, Island Health CEO Elise Cutter said. Typically, a busy day is closer to 50 patients.
There were also multiple days with more than 60 visitors, she said. A few months ago, that was rare. The higher volumes are attributed to a variety of factors.
The World Health Organization has said that people put off care in the last 2 1/2 years during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing backlogs across the world.
Cutter said local health workers are seeing that here. The pandemic made many people scared or reluctant to go into medical offices, and some services simply weren't offered during times when COVID surged, she said.
With only 11 beds in the department, things can get backed up, she said. Still, the emergency department will never turn anyone away and triages everyone who comes in to make sure they get the best care they can, she said.
"We have a wonderful team that is working really hard, and we appreciate everyone's patience," Cutter said.
Primary care
Clinics are having similar issues, with some with volumes so high they are having to turn people away.
Rodney Anderson is the president and CEO of the Family Care Network, which operates several primary care clinics and three urgent care centers in Skagit and Whatcom counties. One of those primary care clinics is in Anacortes.
There has definitely been a higher demand for care in recent months, he said.
There are likely many factors causing higher volumes, Anderson said. In some cases, it is people who delayed their care due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also those dealing with diagnoses that weren't caught during the pandemic.
The length of the backlog is unknown, and the situation is complicated by staffing shortages. The result is that some clinics are at capacity with appointments getting pushed farther out. Some providers cannot take on more patients.
At the Family Care Network, new patients are taken when possible. But finding room for them is an ongoing situation that isn't necessarily related to the pandemic, Anderson said.
Miranda Harris, the practice manager at the new Anacortes Primary Care Clinic by MedTruly, said they have seen an influx of patients who are looking to either establish primary care or reestablish it after a couple of years without seeking treatment.
MedTruly bought the Wish 'n' U Clinic in July and brought on a nurse practitioner as a primary provider, Harris said. As the Anacortes Primary Care Clinic, it is now going through a rebranding and getting a new website, she said.
It is currently accepting new patients, she said.
The Anacortes Primary Care Clinic puts into place some preventative care tactics, like monitors that patients can use at home to check things like blood pressure, glucose levels, oxygen saturation and weight. The medical providers can keep an eye on patients while they are at home and see if there is a problem that needs attention, Harris said.
"We are seeing those numbers come down and are able to prevent bigger more serious medical problems," she said.
The pandemic also meant most insurance providers started covering telemedicine or virtual visits for the first time, Harris said.
"We are grateful to see those rules and regulations change to better suit the needs of everyone throughout the country," she said.
The clinic was one of the first to implement virtual medicine and looks forward to continuing and improving that service.
At her clinic, patients are seeing care providers in person about 70% of the time and virtually about 30% of the time. It depends on the patient's needs and conditions, Harris said.
Clinics are best for ear aches, sinus and eye infections, migraines, rashes and, in many cases, COVID-19. Emergency rooms are meant for serious illness or injuries, such as stroke, chest pain, severe abdominal pain, severe bleeding, sudden blurred vision, seizures, high fevers, coughing blood or vomiting blood.
In case of emergency
Beyond treating people in crisis, the big issue the hospital emergency department faces now involves boarding times, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said. These are patients who are expected to be transferred to a higher level care or for longterm or mental health care. Because volumes at those facilities also are extremely high, it can take longer to get patients transferred, she said.
The number of those patients waiting in ER has doubled since January, with numbers way up from previous years. In January, there were as many as 13 people waiting in the department. In July, that number was 32. In August, patients had to wait for a cumulative total of 4,269 hours, Moroney said.
While volumes are definitely up from previous months and years, the people who are just waiting to move on are definitely the most dramatic increase that the emergency department is seeing, Moroney said. Sometimes, they take up more than 50% of the emergency rooms, which reduces the space for new patients coming in.
If someone does not have a primary health provider and does not need emergency care, the hospital encourages visitors to head to the Walk-In Clinic instead of the emergency room.
