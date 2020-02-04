With headlamps glowing and rubber boots crunching across the beach, a group of four volunteers led by the state Department of Fish & Wildlife’s Mariko Langness ventured in the darkness last week toward the Guemes Channel shoreline at N Avenue Park.
“Let’s see what we’ve got,” Langness said as they set out Jan. 27.
The group was retrieving a cage holding 100 native bay mussels that had been in the water since late October. The cage was one of dozens put out in the fall in an ongoing effort to learn more about water contamination along the state’s marine shorelines.
“There’s literally no way this could get done without them (volunteers),” said Langness, a wildlife biologist and lead of the state’s Mussel Watch program. “We have 89 sites and like four or five nights to do this at low tide.”
Low tides this time of the year come at night, which is why groups such as the one that gathered at the end of Anacortes’ N Avenue must be willing to venture into the dark. It’s also the best time of the year to use mussels to soak up contamination.
“Late fall into winter is when we’re most likely to have heavy stormwater outflow,” Langness said.
It is well known that stormwater — the rainwater that flows from hard surfaces including rooftops and sidewalks, parking lots and roads — carries chemicals and metals into streams and eventually Puget Sound and the greater Salish Sea.
The Mussel Watch program seeks to document hot spots for certain contaminants and monitor whether efforts to reduce them work over time.
The cages of mussels placed in October and retrieved this week mark the third round of the Mussel Watch program that includes federal, state and local partners.
Four monitoring sites are in Skagit County — at N Avenue Park on the north end of Fidalgo Island, Tugboat Park on southwest Fidalgo Island, on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation across from Hope Island, and at Weaverling Spit in Fidalgo Bay.
