The team of volunteers that has been analyzing water going into the sea from the Anacortes stormwater system have identified some pollution hot spots that exceed state thresholds.
Of all data samples taken from city outfalls — over 1,200 — about 8% exceeded the thresholds.
“Just because something exceeds the threshold doesn’t mean there’s a problem, but it means that we want to take a look,” Stormwater Monitoring Program Manager Diane Hennbert told the City Council Monday.
The Stormwater Monitoring project is a joint program between the city’s stormwater program and the Friends of Skagit Beaches. It began in 2020 and is halfway through its grant period.
“As far as we can tell, in consultation with the Department of Ecology, we are the first place in Washington state to do this,” Hennbert said.
There are 79 outfalls from the stormwater systems that lead to the Salish Sea, Hennbert said. About 60% of those are safely accessible to the volunteers.
Data collected includes water temperature, dissolved oxygen, conductivity, pH, which are correlated with tide height, air temperature, recent rainfall and other observations.
Volunteers are also helpful in “spreading information about what does and doesn’t go in our storm drain and the consequences of that,” she said.
Tim Gohrke with the Friends of Skagit Beaches said he got the idea for a citizen science monitoring program after reading from the Department of Ecology that stormwater is the biggest source of water pollution in Puget Sound. It got him wondering how much was flowing from Anacortes.
So far, 18 volunteers have contributed over 300 hours and visited outfalls over 400 times, completing 252 data sets, Gohrke said.
The volunteers’ commitment has grown over time, he said.
“They also see the value of discovering the sources and quantities of pollution in our community,” Gohrke said.
After the second year, the team hopes to divert its efforts to eliminating the pollution from the hot spots it has identified.
“It just strikes me the difference that the right stormwater manager and group of citizens can make to the Salish Sea,” Mayor Laurie Gere said.
The data discovered by the team can be viewed at stormwater-anacortes.com.
