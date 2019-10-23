Two hours.
That’s all it took for 100 or so volunteers Saturday to plant more than 1,400 trees with a goal of helping protect baby salmon in a pocket estuary on March Point.
“Even on this gray day, people show that they care and want to do anything they can do to work toward a better tomorrow for the next generation,” said Bill Blake of the Skagit Conservation District.
The event was part of Orca Recovery Day, which aimed to improve life for orca whales of the Salish Sea.
Those two hours of hard work by volunteers of all ages, spanning from just old enough to stack up now-empty pots to those who have been planting trees and working outdoors for decades, will have lasting effects, Blake said.
It should remain especially meaningful for the youngest volunteers, some of whom brought their own small shovels, Blake said.
“This will stick with them forever,” he said.
The new thicket of trees just off of South March Point Road will look like a forest when the trees are grown, Blake said.
The trees are on the edge of a pocket estuary, which is essential to the health of baby salmon. Those salmon grow there before heading out into Padilla Bay and the Salish Sea. Giving them time to keep growing keeps them safer from predators, Blake said.
Pocket estuaries are essential to growing the salmon population, which is the primary food source of the endangered Southern Resident orca pods that inhabit the waters around Fidalgo Island. Without the salmon, the orcas will starve and die.
“Orcas need salmon,” Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Executive Director Alison Studley said.
The tree planting was a joint effort this year for Orca Recovery Day. It involved volunteers from Shell Puget Sound Refinery (which owns the land where the pocket estuary is located), the Skagit Conservation District, Ducks Unlimited and Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group.
Most project volunteers were Shell employees and their families.
One was Shirley Yap, the refinery’s general manager. Standing in the mud and holding a tree pot, she smiled at the work being done. She had never planted a tree before and said she was proud of the work that Shell employees were doing in Anacortes and around the world.
Globally, thousands more trees were being planted by Shell employees, she said.
This project came about easily, said Shell spokesman Cory Ertel. The pocket estuary is located on Shell land, so Ertel and other Shell employees worked with the conservation district and figured out a plan to protect it.
The trees were a variety of native species, all that should help protect the estuary, Blake said.
The trees will serve as a riparian buffer to provide shade and protection for the estuary. That buffer is now 120 feet wide, Blake said, as recommended by scientific research. It stands between farmed land (leased from Shell) and the estuary and will help filter out any pollution from that farmed land that heads toward the salmon habitat.
It also provides a safe space for small mammals, he said. The use of native trees means that other flora and fauna should be affected positively by the project.
“This will protect this part of the property into the future,” Ertel said.
One thing he noticed leading up to the event was how excited the Shell employees were. Shell has completed projects like this around the region and the employees really get on board, showing up with their families in tow, ready to work, Ertel said.
Orca Recovery Day is part of a big effort to help the endangered orcas, Studley said. Saturday was the second annual event and people participated in projects big and small. One group offered free leak checks on cars to ensure they weren’t leaking fluids that could get into the marine environment, Studley said.
“We can all do something,” she said.
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group is hosting events each weekend until Thanksgiving.
