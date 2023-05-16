A group of volunteers worked May 8 to save an owlet in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
Bob Jepperson, who frequents the forest lands and observes owls, said Eric Regh called to say he found an owl on the ground in the forest lands in the Little Cranberry Lake area.
When Regh arrived, he said he knew the baby must belong to Hoarse and Dolly, a pair of great horned owls he has observed for three years. When he walked up, he said he could hear Hoarse calling from a nearby tree.
"Fortunately, the little owl looked healthy: the eyes, the wings, the legs all functioned," Jepperson said in an email.
He stayed with the owlet for some time, warning those passing by on foot or bike to stay away.
Other volunteers, including Arlene Cook and Annette Macartney, stopped by to help. The volunteers are all from a newly formed group called The Forest Network, which spends time walking the trails regularly and is dedicated to their care, Jepperson said in his email.
The group discussed what to do, worried that Hoarse would be upset if they touched the baby, as well as worried that the young owl would get scared and try to fly back to the ground.
Eventually, volunteer Ron Pinson arrived with a face mask, gloves and a ladder and wrapped the baby in a blanket, climbed up a few rungs on the ladder and placed the owlet on a level branch on a cedar tree, out of reach of coyotes. Hoarse tolerated this, but vocalized quite a bit, Jepperson said.
As of midday Monday, a week later, the rescued owlet was perched about 60 feet off the ground in a Douglas fir tree. Whenever Hoarse, his father, flew to a different branch, the owlet flew with him, Jepperson said.
In total, seven people helped with the rescue, Jepperson said in his email.
