The fourth annual Anacortes Cancer Walk, Aug. 17, benefits the Merle Cancer Care Center at Island Hospital. (File photo)

Live music, a 10- mile walk and a time to remember those who lost their lives to cancer are part of the fourth annual Anacortes Cancer Walk Aug. 17 at Seafarers’ Memorial Park.

Check-in will be at 1 p.m.; the opening ceremony will begin at 1:30.

Between 2 and 5 p.m., participants will walk along the 10-mile route. Walkers can walk any portion of the route they want. Organizers encourage participants to bring children and friendly dogs.

Registration is $25 per walker (includes T-shirt and medal) or $20 per walker (for a medal).

From 5-8 p.m., there will be live music, a silent auction, raffle and food available for purchase. This portion of the event does not require registration.

Proceeds from the event go to the Merle Cancer Care Center at Island Hospital.

Registration: www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/2019anacortescancerwalk

