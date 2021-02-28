Anacortes City Council member Ryan Walters announced on Saturday his candidacy for mayor.
As of that day, Walters was the only candidate to file with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Two-term Mayor Laurie Gere announced Feb. 18 she would not seek reelection. The primary election is Aug. 3, the general election is Nov. 2.
The mayor is elected to a four-year term; the position is full time and salaried.
“Mayor Gere built us a strong foundation that can be a launchpad for channeling new energy and taking advantage of new opportunities,” Walters said in his campaign announcement. “She put Anacortes on track toward real land-use planning, long-term fiscal responsibility, transparency and civility.”
Walters was first elected to the City Council in 2011. He supported development of the city’s fiber internet service, the update of the city’s land-use plan and long-term planning for capital facilities financing. He wrote city legislation to protect forestlands and led the charge to have the City Council place a measure on the ballot to support housing projects sponsored by the Anacortes Family Center and the Anacortes Housing Authority. Last year, Walters was awarded the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership by the Association of Washington Cities.
Former City Council member Eric Johnson offered his early endorsement. “Ryan is the City Council’s recognized expert on planning, finance and governance,” Johnson said in Walters’ campaign announcement. “He is the council’s mentor in ensuring that our city government works more efficiently, effectively and transparently. Again and again, I’ve seen him quickly master complex problems for which he offers straightforward and effective solutions. Ryan will be a terrific mayor who will continue to make Anacortes a great place to live.”
In his campaign announcement, Walters said his top priorities are:
• Supporting economic and community recovery from the pandemic by reinvigorating Commercial Avenue, expanding outdoor street dining, and building connections to the waterfront.
• Refining the city’s new zoning code to ensure it protects neighborhoods, the environment, and Anacortes’ small-town character, while providing for a variety of housing types and styles throughout the community, preserving the urban tree canopy, and ensuring that new development pays for itself.
• Rebuilding deteriorated and unfinished streets and sidewalks, keeping traffic and speeds under control within neighborhoods, and building “complete streets” for all users with effective stormwater management features.
• Continuous improvement to enhance efficiency, transparency and customer service, and to provide real opportunities for public engagement with all city departments.
• Reducing the cost of city utilities to keep the cost of living low for Anacortes residents.
Walters said he wants to make quick progress on long-standing projects like Commercial Avenue, the proposed community youth center, and the Guemes Channel Trail. On each of those initiatives, he said, “We need careful planning that reflects the community’s needs and identifies available funding. Where full funding is not immediately available, we should make progress through smaller, incremental steps consistent with the long-term vision.”
Walters served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for Skagit County from 2007 to 2016, when he was appointed assistant director of the Skagit County Planning Department. He spearheaded improvements in the county permit process until becoming director of Planning and Community Development for the Samish Indian Nation in 2018.
At Samish, Walters has managed multi-million-dollar capital projects and real estate transactions, as well as worked on long-term strategic planning and the Tribal Code. He said he will resign his position at Samish if he is elected mayor.
