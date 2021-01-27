The Anacortes City Council’s Public Works Committee and Waste Management recently discussed the benefits in reducing collection of recyclables from once a week to every other week.
At this point, Councilman Ryan Walters reported Jan. 19 to the council, the savings don’t warrant the change.
“It would save our customers about 15% on their bills — that would be $1.45 or so per month on their $9 or so (per month) recycling bill, or $18 a year,” he said. “It would obviously reduce wear and tear on Waste Management’s trucks. It would save greenhouse gas emissions. But overall, the committee does not think that’s a significant enough rate decrease in order to justify the disruption or reduction of service.”
Walters said the committee welcomes council and public input.
“But our recommendation at this point is to set that aside for this moment.”
— Richard Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.