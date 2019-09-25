John Schryvers said he’s running against incumbent Ryan Walters for Anacortes City Council for no other reason than “he’s in my ward.”
But the two candidates have entirely different views on the direction the city should go in order to accommodate growth.
Walters, who is seeking a third term from Ward 1, said work that he and the council did in updating the city’s development regulations and zoning map built “certainty” in the development process by reducing the need for conditional-use permits.
When he first ran for council in 2011, many land-use proposals didn’t mesh with policies on the books and developers often had to apply for conditional-use permits. For example, until this year, the San Juan Passage neighborhood was in a Commercial Marine zone, not a residential zone.
“We didn’t have certainty in our land-use plans and policies,” Walters said. “You had the ability to pursue a conditional-use (permit) for a huge residential development, and it may or may not have been a good idea, but it wasn’t something the council chose because once someone applies for a conditional-use permit, there are all these constraints about talking to people because it’s a quasi-judicial action.”
The updated development regulations and zoning map, approved by the council in July after three years of work, greatly reduced the need for conditional-use permits and built certainty in the process for developers and neighborhoods, Walters said,
“If you want to pursue a housing development, you have certainty that if it’s in an allowed zone, you can get it. You’re going to have to follow all the rules, but you’re going to be able to get (a permit.)” Ditto for commercial development, he said.
“Certainty is what both developers and neighborhoods want, and we’ve been able to achieve some of that.”
The updated development regulations that Walters supported provide incentives for developers to build more-affordable rentals and homes — smaller apartments, cottages, accessory dwelling units — but Schryvers believes development is too regulated. He supports lifting building height limits, particularly downtown.
“Let developers build up — even 10, 12 stories — downtown,” he said. “Focus it downtown (and) keep the people downtown, keep the foot traffic downtown where people live, where people shop. It’s kind of like a New Urbanism model … We can stick our heads in the sand and say ‘not in my backyard,’ but that’s not going to solve anything. People are coming, our town is growing. You can’t fight growth, but you can plan and prepare to manage it responsibly.”
‘More relatable’
Walters was first elected to the City Council in 2011, is planning director for the Samish Indian Nation and formerly served as assistant planning director for Skagit County. He also has a law degree from University of California, Davis. He’s a fifth-generation Anacortes resident. (His classmates at Anacortes High School were state Sen. Liz Lovelett and City Attorney Darcy Swetnam.)
Schryvers graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1996, studied electrical engineering at ITT Technical Institute, graduated from culinary school in 2000 from Skagit Valley College, and has worked since then as a local chef and bartender. He was inspired to get into public service by the experiences of his namesake grandfather, who served as a fire commissioner and water commissioner in Prosser.
“He just never stopped helping people,” Schryvers said.
Schryvers said he shares a ward with Walters but can connect in a different way to the community. In his own words, he knows what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck, to hear someone from outside the area refer to Anacortes as “Can’taffordus.”
“This is an awesome community,” he said. “I want my kids to be able to live here. More importantly, I want my kids to be able to afford to live here.”
Noting the affordable issues he and his co-workers face, he said, “If we can’t afford to live here, we can’t feed you. If (employees at a tire business) can’t afford to live here, they ain’t changing your tires. The community can fall on itself.”
Other issues of concern to him: Fixing neighborhood sidewalks (much work has been done, but it’s incomplete, he said).
He would also like less focus on taxation as a solution. Pointing to one council member’s suggestion of a tax on vacation rentals, he said taxation “has been the knee-jerk reaction of our council since I’ve been paying attention.”
And he said substance abuse needs to be addressed. He likes the work of the Swinomish Tribe-owned didgwalic Wellness Center and asked, “Why aren’t these facilities in every town in America?”
Other issues of concern to Walters: Making the city’s licensing and building inspection process more efficient. It might mean adding staff or restructuring.
He also proposes making certain offenses in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands— such as camp fires, smoking and alcohol use — ticketable offenses, rather than misdemeanors that must be prosecuted in court.
About the council
The City Council is the legislative branch of city government and is comprised of seven members, each elected to a four-year term. The council approves contracts, ordinances and resolutions, decides land-use issues and approves the city budget.
City Council members each receive $1,200 a month.
