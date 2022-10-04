Investment logo

Washington State Labor and Industries announced last week that the 2023 minimum wage rate will rise to $15.74 per hour — a $1.25 increase over 2022.

The agency attributes the 8.66% increase to a change in “the cost of common goods such as housing, food, and medical care as reflected in the Consumer Price Index,” according to a news release from L&I.

