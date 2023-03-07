As the Washington State Ferries agency continues to look at the strain on its ailing vessels, it is taking a step back from its century-old international service to British Columbia.
Service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., is unlikely to resume before at least 2030. The ferry system announced the delay in return to service in its latest update to its Restoration Plan, available at wsdot.wa.gov/travel/washington-state-ferries.
It comes down to vessel availability, Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said.
It's frustrating, but the boats are needed to help fully return service back to all domestic routes, he said. Currently, only the M/V Chelan has the certification it needs to make international trips.
The ferry system has also dealt with crew shortage issues, which have been improving in recent months, Sterling said.
The Anacortes-Sidney route turned 100 years old in 2022.
It has been a generator of tourism and connections between Anacortes and its Canadian sister city, according to the City of Anacortes.
“I am unhappy to hear this disappointing news," Mayor Matt Miller said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "I do not believe Washington State Ferries (WSF) has taken the proactive measures to restore this route. We understand the economic impacts, not only for our local and regional business communities, but for Washington State as a whole."
Washington State Ferries Government Relations Director John Vezina will present the Restoration Plan to the City Council during its regular meeting on March 13.
"At this time, the City will focus on providing input on proactive solutions for restoring this service," Miller said in the statement. "We hope WSF is open to hearing our ideas and will restore this route long before 2030.”
On the Sidney, B.C., side of things, Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith is also expressing unhappiness about the decision in a statement on the town's website. The service started on a converted kelp carrier at the end of Beacon Avenue in Sidney, the statement says. Now, it is a huge source of revenue and connection.
“This is difficult news to receive. There are certainly economic impacts for our local business community, which thankfully has shown remarkable resilience in adapting to the changing realities since 2020,” McNeil-Smith said in a statement. “At this time, council and town staff are turning our attention to the existing ferry terminal lease and the implications associated with this recent announcement.”
While in Anacortes, ferries leave the terminal headed to the San Juan Islands and back, in Sidney, the Washington State Ferries terminal is only used for this one route.
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, Rep. Alex Ramel and Rep. Debra Lekanoff, all from the 40th Legislative District, released a joint statement about the decision.
“To say we are extremely disappointed with this announcement is an understatement," they wrote. "This ferry service is a vital connection to our Canadian neighbors as well as a major economic driver for our communities. During the summer, this route provides much-needed additional ferry capacity to the San Juan islands. It’s simply unacceptable that we do not have the vessels necessary to resume this essential service that supports the families in our region and the communities they call home."
All three lawmakers have worked to help secure funding for the ferry system, including roughly $350 million last year to help recruit new employees and $1 billion toward new vessel construction, according to the statement.
“We strongly encourage Washington State Ferries to explore other, less impactful, short-term alternatives like leasing additional vessels or providing passenger-only service to Vancouver Island and will keep working with them to find a solution," the statement reads. "We stand committed to our communities and to the continued work needed to solve this problem.”
This isn't the first time the Sidney route has been called into question, though it will take an act of the Legislature to officially get rid of it, Sterling said.
Leaders in Anacortes and Victoria talked for years of opening a ferry route between Fidalgo and Vancouver islands in the early 1900s and did so in April 1922.
“Anacortes becomes this month the American terminus of an auto highway, connected up with Vancouver Island system by auto ferry to Sidney, 35 minutes by paved road from Victoria, and three hours steaming from this city,” a March 9, 1922, article in the Anacortes American states.
More than 175 dignitaries made that first trip. In recent years, the opening of the spring season has brought with it a party featuring the mayors, town criers and other officials from both Anacortes and Sidney.
According to the City of Anacortes, the vessels to make that first trip were the M/V Gleaner and the M/V Harvester. They set out from Ocean Wharf on Q Avenue and carried 23 cars and 175 people.
The state took over in 1951, according to American archives. By 1977, the state first talked about getting rid of the route because of a lack of money. Similar challenges came up in 1997, 2002 and 2009.
Each time the Legislature has challenged the Sidney route, citing a lack of domestic riders and too much upkeep costs, residents of both Anacortes and Sidney have made their voices heard. In 1997, more than 200 people testified in Olympia about saving the ferry.
Anacortes and Sidney are Sister Cities, joining together in 1996.
"The relationship came about as both cities were trying to save the Anacortes/Sidney ferry run as Washington State Ferries was trying to eliminate it," Duane Clark, a past Anacortes Sister Cities Association president, said in an email.
They have stuck together through numerous attempts to shut down this service, Clark said.
"The importance of this relationship is both cultural and economic," he said in his email. "WSF’s current plan to delay resumption of the run until 2030, at the earliest, will have a dramatic impact on the cultural relationship, and just as importantly, on the economies on both sides of the Salish Sea.
"Five Washington counties and numerous communities in southern British Columbia will lose a robust economic machine," he wrote. "Based on the most recent Hovee economic impact study (2020), as much as 50 million dollars of economic activity and 400 jobs are generated by this run, including millions of tax dollars, benefiting Washington State and local surrounding municipalities. Furthermore, this drastic step will likely permanently end this vital connection."
