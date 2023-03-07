Ferry
Ferry service from Anacortes to Sidney, B.C., is canceled until spring 2022.

As the Washington State Ferries agency continues to look at the strain on its ailing vessels, it is taking a step back from its century-old international service to British Columbia.

Service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., is unlikely to resume before at least 2030. The ferry system announced the delay in return to service in its latest update to its Restoration Plan, available at wsdot.wa.gov/travel/washington-state-ferries.


