As the Washington State Ferries agency continues to look at the strain on its ailing vessels, it is taking a step back from its century-old international service to British Columbia.
Service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., is unlikely to resume before at least 2030. The ferry system announced the delay in return to service in its latest update to its Restoration Plan, available at wsdot.wa.gov/travel/washington-state-ferries.
It comes down to vessel availability, Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said.
It's frustrating, but the boats are needed to help fully return service back to all domestic routes, he said. Currently, only the M/V Chelan has the certification it needs to make international trips.
The ferry system has also dealt with crew shortage issues, which have been improving in recent months, Sterling said.
The Anacortes-Sidney route turned 100 years old in 2022.
It has been a generator of tourism and connections between Anacortes and its Canadian sister city, according to the City of Anacortes.
“I am unhappy to hear this disappointing news," Mayor Matt Miller said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "I do not believe Washington State Ferries (WSF) has taken the proactive measures to restore this route. We understand the economic impacts, not only for our local and regional business communities, but for Washington State as a whole."
Washington State Ferries Government Relations Director John Vezina will present the Restoration Plan to the City Council during its regular meeting on March 13.
"At this time, the City will focus on providing input on proactive solutions for restoring this service," Miller said in the statement. "We hope WSF is open to hearing our ideas and will restore this route long before 2030.”
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, Rep. Alex Ramel and Rep. Debra Lekanoff, all from the 40th Legislative District, released a joint statement about the decision.
“To say we are extremely disappointed with this announcement is an understatement," they wrote. "This ferry service is a vital connection to our Canadian neighbors as well as a major economic driver for our communities. During the summer, this route provides much-needed additional ferry capacity to the San Juan islands. It’s simply unacceptable that we do not have the vessels necessary to resume this essential service that supports the families in our region and the communities they call home."
All three lawmakers have worked to help secure funding for the ferry system, including roughly $350 million last year to help recruit new employees and $1 billion toward new vessel construction, according to the statement.
“We strongly encourage Washington State Ferries to explore other, less impactful, short-term alternatives like leasing additional vessels or providing passenger-only service to Vancouver Island and will keep working with them to find a solution," the statement reads. "We stand committed to our communities and to the continued work needed to solve this problem.”
