Ferry ridership may not be quite what it was before the pandemic, but the ferry runs between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands are still getting busy as the summer season starts.
This time of year is definitely the busiest for the Washington State Ferries, and that will only increase after the Memorial Day holiday, according to Ferries communication consultant Justin Fujioka.
That would happen anyway, but other factors affecting this season include continued staffing shortages and the possibility of a COVID-19 surge as summer activity increases.
Meanwhile, the route between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands has seen some challenges in the past month or so.
Late last month, an anchor became dislodged on the M/V Yakima and caused damage to the hull of the vessel. The damage was above water and mostly cosmetic, which meant Dakota Creek could fix up the hull and get the Yakima back in service within a week, Fujioka said. The cause of the anchor dislodge is under investigation.
While the Yakima was out, the M/V Kaleetan filled in to limit the disruption to service, he said.
The Yakima is one of the four boats serving the Anacortes-San Juan Islands routes this summer, along with the M/V Chelan, the M/V Tillikum (on inter-island service) and the M/V Samish.
The Samish returned to service last week after its annual out-of-water maintenance.
Normally during the busy summer season, which runs from June 19 to Sept. 24, a fifth vessel is added for an early run to Lopez Island and two round trips to Sidney, B.C, with stops in Friday Harbor.
That won’t happen this year.
Some schedules have been adjusted to make up for those missed runs.
The run to Sidney, B.C., remains on hold as the Ferries staff works to bring its services back up to normal. In a service reintroduction plan released this March, the Ferries administration outlined its priorities for service restoration.
At the top of the list, was the Anacortes-San Juan Islands route, which is back to normal. Next was the Seattle-Bainbridge route, which was restored fully to service last month.
The Mukilteo-Clinton route is at full service as of Monday.
At the bottom of the priority list is the Sidney route, Fujioka said.
“We know the importance of that Sidney route, but right now, we need to focus on our domestic routes and the people who rely on them,” he said.
There is no timeline in place for restoring that route, he said.
Staffing has been a challenge for many months, but is improving across the system, Fujioka said.
The system is bringing on many new employees, who must go through several weeks of training to work on the boats.
Still, things are looking much better now than earlier this year, Fujioka said.
