As Washington State Ferries looks to ramp up service going into spring and summer, it’s focusing on the domestic routes and taking a step back from travel to Sidney, B.C.
The ferry system is not going to reopen travel to and from Canada out of the Anacortes terminal this spring and likely won’t do so for the summer either, according to spokesperson Ian Sterling.
Several obstacles stand in the way of relaunching the service, including staff shortages and extra struggles with going from one country to another, Sterling said.
That doesn’t mean this service is going away forever, he said.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the route between Anacortes and Sidney.
“We fully intend to get back to Sidney,” Sterling said. “It’s just a matter of when.”
The route to Sidney, which normally runs nine months of the year, can only be run with the M/V Chelan. That boat has the equipment it needs to make the international trip, Sterling said. The M/V Elwha, which has been retired, is the only other boat that had the ability make the run.
Ferries launched Thursday its service restoration plan, which details how it will return its boats to service. The Anacortes-San Juan Islands routes have already returned to full service. So far, those routes are the only ones that do not have limited service, Sterling said.
“They are true islands,” he said. “The ferries are the only way on and off.”
Getting all routes back on full schedules will take months, Sterling said.
Heading back to Sidney takes another level of commitment, he said. There is a shortage in staff across the entire maritime industry, he said.
The ferry system used to hire only at certain times of the year. Now, it is constantly recruiting and training its workers, and has added about 100 people to its workforce since October.
“We are going to continue to hire folks,” Sterling said.
Still, gaps exist, he said.
Employees can’t just walk in and go to work, he said. They have to go through training first.
The staff shortages mean canceled sailings are up this year.
“This is the most challenging year I’ve ever had while working at Ferries,” Sterling said.
Canceled sailings and alternate schedules are causing delays in service, he said. Some routes are getting hit hard, he said. The Mukilteo-Clinton route sometimes has four-hour waits.
The trip to Sidney also relies on Customs and Border Protection getting staffing back to handle more people crossing the border again, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause other issues on the ferries. As of now, federal guidelines still say that masks must be worn on public transportation, including ferries. The Transportation Security Administration recently pushed the end of that mandate from March 18 to April 18. So for now, masks are still required, Sterling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.