The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is postponing its annual Waterfront Festival, originally scheduled for June 6-7.
Chamber President Stephanie Hamilton said she hopes to find a new date for the festival, maybe sometime in September, but that things are up in the air right now.
“This beloved, family-friendly festival has always been a time to rejoice with our neighbors as we celebrate the beginning of our gorgeous season,” Chamber staff wrote in a statement. “We are hopeful to hold this event in the fall when the public health crisis eases.”
The annual festival, which features boatbuilding for kids, boat rides for community members and a competition to make a floating vessel big enough for multiple people in just a few hours, is in its 31st year.
“Each year the Anacortes Yacht Club offers hundreds of boat rides to the festival guests,” Hamilton said in the statement. “Our Channel of Discovery has been an area of the festival where educational nonprofit organizations can interact with the community and share what they do.”
