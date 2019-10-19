Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere and City Councilman Brad Adams joined members of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association Sept. 7-20 on a visit to Romania and Croatia.
Among the individuals she visited in Anacortes’s Sister City of Vela Luka was artist Marius Hibberd of Anacortes, who has a home there.
In a face-to-face interview Oct. 8 with the Anacortes American, Gere talked about the challenges faced by her counterparts in Comarnik, Romania, and Vela Luka, Croatia; what she learned from Romanian and Croatian cultures; and how Vela Luka figures into her retirement plans.
Q: What do you feel is the importance, the value, of the Sister City relationship and what we gain from those?
Gere: I think to understand different cultures and understand that just getting to know people no matter where they live in the world, and even though their cultures are different, it just makes us richer as a community. Whether you live in a country with a dictator or coming out of communism or (come from) a different language or culture, we all want the same things. We want our families and our homes and our friends and our communities to be safe and we value that. Sometimes, when we’re (caught up in) news and what is happening here, we forget that even in the most war-torn places, we’re all pretty much the same.
Q: Tell us about some of the similarities between local government concerns there and in Anacortes.
Gere: The last day I’m with the mayor of Comarnic he took me to this church in a forest. He wanted me to meet a priest — they’re Greek Orthodox there — and his phone had rung and he answered it as he’s driving on this mountain road and he looks at me and says, “Town problem, mayor problem.” And I went, “Same in America. If it’s the town’s problem, it’s my problem.” So we laughed. It was like, we’re all pretty much the same. As a mayor, he’s dealing with infrastructure and finding jobs for people and getting people to get along. If you’re a small-town mayor anywhere in the world, you’re dealing with the same issues, whether it’s clean water, good streets, education, whether a company’s going bankrupt and you’re losing jobs. That’s what I was reminded of.
Q: You obviously got a lot from the visit. What do hope the mayor of Comarnic came away with from meeting you and Councilman Adams?
Gere: That we could be friends and that we could learn from each other. He truly was so excited that I was there, that I took the time to come to his community. He made me feel like I was the most important person that ever walked into his life. It was just amazing. He was so excited and thankful. It humbled me.
Q: What are some of the challenges your counterpart is grappling with?
Gere: They live in mountain town of about 11,000 people, in an economy that— when communism left, they kind of handed over these companies to people that had never been trained in how to run a business or buy supplies or train employees. So, two of his biggest industries in the last 20 years had gone away. They had a cement factory that employed 500 people that went under, because they didn’t understand how to run a company. Same with a furniture company. He pointed out 600 jobs have been lost. So, they’re trying to rebuild. He’s trying to build tourism and they have a very strong agricultural (economy). They live off the land. …
The roads were hellacious. There would be a road and then a giant ditch and they’d build a little ramp to go over it to get to their yard. The roads are narrow, the cars go fast. There’s a lot of self-responsibility in those countries; you have to make do. We’re quite lucky in America to have sidewalks and streets that are all connected and built (to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act). There’s nothing I saw in Croatia or Romania that, infrastructure-wise, came even close to what we expect (in the U.S.).
Q: What questions did the officials ask you? What were they curious about this community?
Gere: They wanted to know what our industry was, they wanted to know what was important to our community. They struggle in the digital age of being connected. They have better connectivity in Bucharest but very limited access to the Internet (elsewhere), so they were curious about that. They were curious about how our government ran. In fact, (the mayor) had an assistant — she ended up being our interpreter because she could speak English. She had grown up in Comarnic and gone to Bucharest to school and then came home, and I asked her, “How did you get your job with the mayor?” She said, “He came to my house and asked me.” I said, “In America, I couldn’t do that. We’d have to go through a hiring process. It would be a group process and we’d pick the best candidate; I couldn’t just tap who I wanted.” So that part was different.
Q: You said Bucharest is a fascinating city. Share some of your impressions.
Gere: Bucharest is a big city that officially has 2.5 million people. I spent some time with a young economics professor at the university and he said, “We believe there’s 4 million people living in Bucharest.” They still had the old, Soviet-looking apartments — a very 1960s look as far as the type of housing there. They’re trying to make improvements but they haven’t figured out resource-wise how to have all the infrastructure that they need there. I’ll give you an example of that: a city of 2.5 to 4 million people — no one seems to know — 250,000 parking places. Anything that is not a street has a car on it. It could be your front yard, it could be the sidewalk in front of city hall. The people 45 years and younger seem to have a sense of what needs to happen, what needs to change because they didn’t grow up under communism.
Q: Croatia has been through a sea change politically in the last 20 years. How has its economy fared?
Gere: Croatia, because of their location and their geography and their beauty and being on the sea, I think they prospered better. They have many historic cities that are tourist destinations. So, between wine and olive oil and tourism, they seem to be doing better financially. The cities seem more vibrant and you can get around. Their infrastructure is a little better. I never looked at infrastructure until I was a mayor. I never paid attention. But now everywhere I go, that’s all I see because (as mayor) you’re responsible for it.
Q: Tell us about your meeting with Vela Luka officials.
Gere: Marius Hibbard and John Lovric (president of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association) put together this wall hanging that has pictures of both cities and we celebrated our long-time Sister City relationship. Councilman Adams gave the mayor a scarf and I gave the town a flag. …
The last time we were there, in 2004, we planted an olive tree, so we got to visit the olive tree. People (in our delegation) were saying, “When we were here last … ” but the mayor is 30 and she said, “I was 15. I don’t have that recollection.”
Q: So, these are photographs of Vela Luka?
Gere: (Pointing to photos) We are standing in front of the church — St. Joseph’s. There’s a big plaza in front of it where all the big dances occur in the community. That is downtown Vela Luka. That’s their school. There I am up on the mountaintop, looking out over the Adriatic (Sea). They said that on a clear night, you can see all the way to Italy, you can see the lights of Italy.
Q: Did you see some similarities between our cities?
Gere: (Pointing to a photo of the harbor) When you turned around and looked, you almost felt like you were in Anacortes, especially when you were out on the water. The islands looked — because of the cypress trees and the deep green, I understood why the Croatian people (in Anacortes) so much felt like Anacortes was home.
Q: Did you meet people there who said, ‘Oh, you’re from Anacortes, my family lives there”?
Gere: I did. I have some friends and I found their relatives and they took me and showed me different things.
Q: How are Romanian and Croatian foods different?
Gere: In Romania, everything was sheep, pork, beef, polenta, cheese, and occasionally you might get a red pepper or a piece of cucumber. It was a very rich diet, whereas in (Vela Luka) it was very Mediterranean: fresh fish, the bounty from the sea, lots of vegetables, lots of sea food, lots of olive oil. (Courtesy / Mayor Laurie Gere)
Q: So, the sea is not just a source of food, it’s also big part of their economy? Did you see a lot of similar marine industries?
Gere: Shipbuilding.
Q: You must have had a lot to talk with the Croatian ambassador to the U.S. about when he visited Anacortes on Oct. 4.
Gere: He was so excited that we had just been to (Vela Luka). I think it’s the first time we’ve ever had an ambassador come here.
Q: Vela Luka looks pretty idyllic.
Gere: I could see how you could fall in love with Vela Luka. The water was that blue. All the stone tile roofs. That’s a restaurant where you could see across the sea to Italy. It’s pretty idyllic. … They put all their energy into relationships, family meals, everyday. Being around the table and creating conversation and meals was probably their highest priority. Even though they may have lived in a modest home, the bounty — whether it was Romania or Croatia — the food was incredible. They cooked from what Mother Earth is providing. It was real food, like the kind of cooking I do on Sundays.
Q: We’re not going to lose you, are we?
Gere: No. Just for holidays, when I’m retired someday. You know, when you go to a special place and it catches your heart? This one did.
Q: Where would you like to see Anacortes’s Sister City relationships go? Do you see the mayors calling and consulting each other on issues?
Gere: We can exchange ideas. I think their government, in the way they do business, is so different. I’ve had that relationship with the mayor of Sidney, B.C. we talked about waterfront development and maritime and the importance of the international ferry. They have an airport and multifamily. We’ve talked downtown and keeping it vibrant and what it takes. So I think when you’re geographically a little closer and more alike … I want to strengthen those relations because these kind of relationships as human beings keep us rounded and richer and whole.
Q: Any final thoughts on what you gained from your visit to Comarnic and Vela Luka?
Gere: I could go on for hours. I got history, I got culture, I got true human connection. I got to understand that mayors, no matter where you live on the planet, mayors are there to take care of their towns. Both mayors I met are there for their communities and are willing to do whatever it takes.
