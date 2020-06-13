A steady rain fell Friday, but the demonstrators at 12th Street and Commercial Avenue were undeterred.
More than 50 young people participated in the protest for racial justice organized by Anacortes High School senior Allie Perez. The demonstration, capped by a silent march down Commercial Avenue to Old Town, coincided with the statewide Silent March and General Strike organized by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.
Among the signs they carried: “No Freedom Until We Are All Equal”; “Together We Can Heal the World”; “No Justice, No Peace”. One sign spoke of the recognition America owes to the many cultures on whose backs the United States was built: “Land Stolen From Natives, Built By Slaves, Kept Beautiful by Latinos.”
It was the third demonstration in as many weeks in Anacortes, and local activists say more are expected.
“I think we’ve definitely seen a lot of change across the country,” said Isabel Shainin, a junior at Anacortes High School. “These demonstrations (in Anacortes) are mostly in solidarity to show that people in Anacortes also care about this issue and want to see change.”
As she spoke:
• Four Minneapolis police officers are charged in the death of George Floyd, a black man whose death while in police custody sparked protests across the U.S. and around the world.
• Police departments across the country — among them Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; and Reno, Nevada — are reevaluating their use-of-force policies.
• There have been renewed calls for the end to systemic racism that keeps people, based on the color of their skin, from getting home loans, from getting equal access to health care, from getting the education that leads to better economic opportunity.
• And on Wednesday, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said on local Channel 10 that the city condemns racism and “is committed to (being) a welcoming, safe and just community for everyone.”
“It definitely shows that if you care about something and are passionate about it, things are going to change,” said Lily Perez, a freshman at AHS.
Micah Apple, a sophomore at Anacortes High School, has a sister who is African-American.
“I babysit my little brother, who is white, and my little sister, who is black; and I have to teach my little sister to do certain things I don’t have to teach my little brother to do — both as a woman and as a black girl,” Apple said of preparing her sister for life in the world. “I think that needs to stop. Black lives matter, and police brutality is a real thing.”
Demonstrators said the protests don’t mean they are anti-police.
Isabella Butler, a junior, carried an umbrella on which there were two signs: One, “Black Lives Matter”; two, “Defund the Police.” But the goal isn’t so much taking away money from police departments as how it is spent, such as putting funds toward training in cultural competence and de-escalation, she said.
One demonstrator suggested that the funding for one set of riot gear can buy full personal protective equipment for 55 emergency responders.
Shainin said the U.S. has not come as far as it should since the Civil Rights movement of her grandparents’ generation. But her generation is willing to persevere to the finish line.
“Change is slow,” she said. “We’ve definitely seen a lot of change since the 1960s and further back. It takes a long time. We have to keep showing up and raising awareness until we get to where we need to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.