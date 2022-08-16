...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Things are heating up again in Anacortes and throughout the region.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the area are expected to reach their hottest Wednesday and Thursday, though overnight temperatures should be cooler than the most recent hot stretches.
While much of Skagit County and Seattle will see higher temperatures than Anacortes, the weather service estimates that the high here will be 79 degrees on Wednesday and 81 degrees on Thursday.
That’s not the hottest it’s been in Anacortes this year, but it is one of multiple heat waves to hit the region this summer.
The heat risk Wednesday and Thursday is at Level Two, according to the service. That means those who are sensitive to heat, especially those people who do not have access to cooling or adequate hydration, are at a moderate risk.
To help negate the risk associated with the heat, the weather service advises people to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activity, stay in the shade as much as possible and wear loose, light-colored clothing.
The service also reminds people to keep pets in mind and provide them shade and water. It’s also good to check on neighbors, the weather service said on its website.
No children or pets should be left in vehicles for any amount of time, according to the service.
Some symptoms of heat-related issues can be hot and dry skin, confusion, chest pain, shortness of breath and extreme fatigue.
That heat risk should decrease Friday, when temperatures cool down.
By Friday, temperatures in Anacortes should drop to a high of 75 degrees, according to the weather service.
