Severe weather overnight has caused power outages, multiple fallen trees and an accident at Deception Pass that blocked both lanes for hours Wednesday morning.
Puget Sound Energy reports widespread power outages, including roughly 6,250 customers in the Anacortes area and about 291,470 customers statewide.
Anacortes schools are closed completely while Island and Snohomish counties are remote-only. Anacortes will have to make up the day later.
A detour was set up to help give access to the Anacortes Ferry terminal due to a closure on Oakes Avenue (Highway 20). Washington State Ferries service was interrupted with cancellations and delays earlier in the morning, but all ferries were reported back in service before 9 a.m., though the Yakima was running an hour behind schedule.
Numerous roads were closed in Skagit County, many because of downed power lines.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard has responded to multiple vessels affected by high winds from the weather event north of Anacortes. Reports included a sunken peer and boats pulled loose from moorings.
The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 64 mph on Whidbey Island around 1 a.m.
At the Deception Pass Bridge on Highway 20, a semi truck was partially hanging over the edge in the early morning hours. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the driver was able to get out safely. But the road was blocked for hours. Winds were too high to move it right away.
The lanes were reported reopened about 7 a.m.
It's the latest in severe weather that has affected the Pacific Northwest.
On Tuesday, heavy rains, flooding, some landslides and road closures as a rain event known as an atmospheric river arrived in Washington and Oregon.
Seattle reached the normal January total rainfall before 3 A.M. Tuesday, making it the wettest start to a year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Sounder commuter trains connecting Snohomish County to Seattle were canceled all week because of the threat of landslides.
The National Weather Service in Portland issued a flood watch through Wednesday morning. In Eastern Oregon, Interstate 84 was closed Tuesday afternoon in Baker City and Pendleton because of truck crashes in wintry weather.
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle and Olympia had set new rainfall records for the day with 1.34 inches in Seattle and 1.70 inches in Olympia, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Snow also fell over the Northern Cascades Monday night and into Tuesday before turning to rain as temperatures increased.
Updates to come.
* The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.