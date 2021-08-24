“We know that many Skagit County residents have been impacted by COVID-19, and some are having trouble staying current on rent,” George Kosovich, Skagit County Public Health Analyst said in a news release. “Help is available, and we are hopeful that the new online portal will make it easier for residents and landlords to connect up with rental assistance providers.”
The Skagit County Rental Assistance Program offers financial support to residents under a certain income and their landlords who are struggling due to the pandemic. An $8.9 million grant was awarded to the program from the state Department of Commerce.
Through the portal, a person can either apply for assistance through the program or be matched with another provider, depending on eligibility. Some of the other providers include the Housing Authority of Skagit County, the Catholic Community Services Farmworker program, Northwest Youth Services and Community Action of Skagit County.
To qualify, a person or household must reside in the county, have an income at or below 80% of the median income, experience or anticipate housing instability and unemployment for at least 90 days or have experienced a qualifying reduction in income during the pandemic.
Learn more at skagitcounty.net/renthelp.
