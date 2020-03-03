As the didgwalic Wellness Center starts its third year of providing services, work is well underway to expand the center to help even more people.
In front of the center, where a parking lot used to be, is a gravel lot now, with cement-encased staircases standing tall for what will become a three-story building featuring more office spaces for social workers, mental health workers and childcare.
The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, which runs the center, is also expanding it in other ways.
The tribe is working toward permits to add affordable housing to the former site of the Circus Drive-In. Those units will be available only to clients of didgwalic Wellness Center, didgwalic Chief Executive Officer John Stephens said. It will include units for detox and other longer-term units.
Decisions about rental prices, numbers of units and layout of the property will come later, he said.
Opening didgwalic
The didgwalic Wellness Center, named after the Lushootseed word that translates to “the place where camas was dug,” opened in part in November 2017. It first started offering all of its services, including medication-assisted addiction treatment, on Jan. 8, 2018.
The treatment center offers treatment for addictions of all types, from opioids to methamphetamine to alcohol. It also offers social work, mental health therapy and primary care.
Childcare availability has made a huge difference for clients, Chief Operating Officer Dawn Lee said.
Within eight months, the facility as planned was at capacity, with more people seeking help.
The staff rearranged office spaces, moved in more counselors and did everything they could on site.
“We expanded within our own building,” Lee said.
Now, the center has 326 active clients, with about 240 on medication-assisted therapy. Most people visit the center several times a week to receive their medication. After a year, a client has the chance to earn take-home medication, meaning they only need to visit once a week, Lee said.
The didgwalic offers transportation to and from the center for anyone needing it.
When it opened, didgwalic had 21 staff members. Now, it has 76, with more being added with the new expansion.
“We have a model that works,” Lee said. “This way, we can help more people and save more lives. The need is clearly there.”
Stephens said people are getting help at didgwalic and then sharing their success. Word of mouth is a huge driver of growth, he said.
“People want to come here and get that same help,” he said.
Finding help
Rhonda Dan saw a family member battle addiction and knew she wanted to stay away from the substance she calls “like the devil.”
Then, Dan tore her ACL as a high school basketball player. Her doctor prescribed her painkillers after surgery. She didn’t stop taking them for five years.
As her pill addiction continued, she found it hard to get her hands on enough pills. She was feeling sick from withdrawal when she was 23 and turned to the one thing she said she never would — heroin.
That was it.
“I fell in love with it immediately, and I lost everything,” Dan said.
Over 10 years, she lost her house, her kids and her car. Her downward spiral included using methamphetamine and spending time in and out of jail.
Last April, she went to an in-patient treatment center for the 15th time.
This time, though, when she got out of that treatment center, things were different. She went to the didgwalic Wellness Center afterward. Because she was pregnant at the time, she started on a form of medication-assisted treatment that wouldn’t hurt the baby.
Now, she is on suboxone, seeing a counselor and working on her sobriety.
She has time with her kids and is working to get her life back on track.
She found the strength to do that at didgwalic and is excited to see it expanding.
“They are there for you,” Dan said. “They don’t judge you. They do everything they can do to help you.”
Expanding services
The new building will add 23,000 square feet. In addition to doubling the number of substance use disorder professionals from seven to 14, it will also double the number of mental health counselors from three to six and add a new dental services clinic. The expansion will cost about $8.7 million, not including the equipment and furnishings.
The tribe is committed to providing help in this community, Stephens said.
This will be the first opiate treatment center to offer dental care in the country, he said.
Construction started as soon as the tribe received a conditional-use permit last year. There have been some weather-related delays, but the project should be open to clients by year’s end.
The tribe bought the lot across from the current space and property next door for parking.
The only thing that was left was a housing component, Stephens said.
Staff members were looking at details about people who have stopped their treatment, he said. All of them had one thing in common: Housing instability. That meant people weren’t always able to get to treatment, which disrupted the process.
So, when the tribe had the chance to buy a nearby property and add housing, it took it to help alleviate that need.
“Housing is an issue everywhere in Skagit County,” Stephens said.
The housing will be only for didgwalic clients and is designed to remove an extra barrier to care, Stephens said.
Transitional housing will follow a model already in place with a few housing units on the Swinomish reservation. It’s working for tribal members, and it can work for the community at large, too, Stephens said.
Sharing knowledge
In February, members of the didgwalic staff welcomed representatives from five other tribes from around Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Oklahoma. Representatives from six more tribes will visit soon.
The two-day immersion trainings allow other tribes to find out what’s happening at didgwalic as they work on their own treatment centers.
There has been a tremendous response to the programs at didgwalic, Stephens said. In addition to the people already set up, there are 125 more on a waitlist for the trainings, which can be only done 30 people at a time.
“There is so much need,” Stephens said. “We want to meet that need.”
