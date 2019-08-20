As Anacortes School District Superintendent Mark Wenzel prepares to enter his final year as the leader of the school district, the school board awarded him a “distinguished” rating on his annual evaluation.
The board reviews the superintendent’s work each year through the district’s five pillars of its strategic plan: Quality Instruction and Curriculum, Social-Emotional Learning, Partnerships, Equity, and Stewardship.
In the evaluation, the board found Wenzel accomplished several things this year, including successful implementation of an expanded summer school program, bringing in stakeholder, community and student feedback on issues such as school start times, implementation of a social-emotional learning program and successfully transitioning the district into its new high school building.
“Dr. Wenzel continues to demonstrate excellent leadership for our district,” board president Bobbilyn Hogge said in an announcement released by the board. “In partnership with other administrators and staff, he has supported the district in making significant gains on the work considered most important by the board. We’re proud of the strong leadership in our district and see direct benefits to student learning and well-being.”
Hogge noted increased graduation rates and strong state assessment scores as further evidence of district success.
The 2018-19 school year was Wenzel’s sixth at the helm of the district. He leaves next summer to take a job as the superintendent of an international school in Singapore.
