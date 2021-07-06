Financial support has come to Anacortes and Skagit County from local, state and federal sources.
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce held a State of the County address with County Commissioner Ron Wesen and John Sternlicht, CEO of Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC), on Thursday morning, with an emphasis on that support.
Through 10 grant programs, EDASC awarded $2 million to 260 small businesses and nonprofits in Skagit County last year. Of those, 30 recipients were from Anacortes, receiving a total of $202,000, Sternlicht said.
“Obviously it doesn’t take care of all the needs, but it really did a lot to help businesses and organizations bridge the difficulties they faced,” Sternlicht said.
Help for Skagit County also came from the Washington State Legislature, Wesen said.
House Bills 1309 and 1502, which both passed, will benefit the county, he said. House Bill 1309 changes the date for county authorities and taxing districts to certify the levy amount to the county assessor. House Bill 1502 sets up competitive bidding procedures for counties in the procurement and design of electric ferries, something Skagit County has a vested interest in due to pursuit of a new ferry for the run between Anacortes and Guemes Island.
“The county has had a successful year in getting bills passed,” Wesen said.
Also discussed were funds secured for area projects in the latest state legislative session, including $424,000 for the charging station of an electric ferry for Guemes Island, $4.5 million for didgwalic Wellness Center and $444,590 to Anacortes Family Center. Another $139,000 will go toward construction of a county morgue.
Easements for the Guemes Island Trail were also secured for widening existing trails.
At the federal level, Wesen said $25 million of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan package would go to Skagit County, which already has had $31 million in requests for funding uses. $2.6 million have already been spent on public health needs, Wesen said.
Wesen said high on the list of priorities for funding are the county’s COVID-19 response, expanding public health capacities for future emergencies and addressing behavioral health, broadband and replacements for revenues lost due to the pandemic. The funds must be spent by 2026, he said.
