Applicants are being sought for a new advisory committee to help the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife craft rules for a proposed commercial whale-watching program.
Developing rules for the proposed program is part of Washington legislation intended to protect the endangered Southern Resident orca population.
Up to 16 members will be selected to serve on the committee, which will work together with a state and co-manager work group.
The department is looking for volunteers who can productively communicate their perspectives to serve on the committee, which could begin meeting in November.
There will be five to seven in-person meetings, one a month, and conference calls as needed. Meetings are expected to occur primarily before May 2020 and may be held in Anacortes, Bellingham, Seattle, Friday Harbor or on the Olympic Peninsula. Members are asked to remain on the committee until amended commercial whale-watching rules are adopted, which is expected to be in December 2020.
Applications must include the applicant’s name, address, phone number and email as well as an explanation of interest and reasons for wanting to serve. There also must be a demonstration or explanation of the applicant’s effectiveness at communicating and collaborating in a group environment and description of constituencies represented by the applicant.
Applications are due Oct. 25 online at surveymonkey.com/r/CWWAG.
