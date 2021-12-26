When dreaming of a white Christmas, surely few people dreamed it would also be so ridiculously cold.
But ridiculously cold it is. And so it will be — all week.
Overnight, areas around Fidalgo Island got several inches of snow. While some people were trapped in their homes and neighborhoods, with cars covered in frosty white blankets, others did make it outside. Some even headed into town, where dedicated employees were actually working in businesses open on Sundays.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that was expected to last late into Monday morning. The combination of wind and cold was expected to equal freezing spray in some places on or near the water.
While there were only several inches of snow as of Sunday night, it will be sticking around because temperatures are expected to get as low as the teens through Wednesday, with highs in the lower 30s. Sunday night's low was expected to be 13 degrees. Monday's high may reach 23.
Warmer weather (as in 33 degrees or so) could happen by Thursday, but about then, there may also be more snow.
Is anyone dreaming of a white New Year?
A big thank you to everyone who has shared photos on our Facebook page for possible publication. We will certainly be using some in this week's edition, and we will try to gather all of them for a slideshow to be seen in one place. It was almost too cold to go out and play, so if you didn't, we would still love to see your snowy backyards. Or send your pictures of snowy Fidalgo Island (please include your name) to news@goanacortes.com.
