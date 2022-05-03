Skagit County is looking for comments about a conditional-use permit for Predators of the Heart, a 10-acre, nonprofit animal sanctuary just outside of Anacortes.
The permit is required by the county to allow visitors, including volunteers, onto the site.
The organization has been operating for years, but hadn’t previously had a land-use permit. County Senior Planner Kevin Cricchio said he’s not sure if the permit was required in the past, but it is required now.
Predators of the Heart filed the application in March, and it was approved by the county April 15. Now comes the public input portion of the permit, according to the county.
Predators of the Heart, also called the Because We Matter wildlife sanctuary, is not looking to expand its space, though it does intend to invest more money in the enclosures and facilities there, said current organization President Ashley Carr.
Written comments about a land-use permit for Predators of the Heart nonprofit animal sanctuary are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday at skagitcounty.net/pdscomments. The county then will hold a public hearing, with a date to be set.
Predators of the Heart offers wildlife education, conservation and a sanctuary for animals in need, Carr said. She appears in videos on the nonprofit’s Facebook page, explaining the history of the organization and its purpose.
All of the enclosures are already secure, with six sides, including barriers on the top and below ground to keep animals from digging out. The organization is looking at more ways to improve the size of those enclosures to give the animals more room, she said.
The wolves, which have caused area residents concern in the past, are within hotwire fences as well as their cages and are only ever out when there are staff with them.
Three wolf-hybrids escaped their enclosure in October 2021. While out of their enclosure, they killed a neighbor’s dog, Skagit Publishing reported in 2021.
More safety measures have been added to keep the animals secure, Carr said.
Predators of the Heart is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Carr said the board removed Dave Coleburn, her father, from the organization after what it deemed as some bad decisions on his part.
He fought the removal but is no longer associated with the organization, Carr said. The nonprofit purchased the property from Coleburn in March of this year, according to county property records. Carr was appointed as the president to run the organization in June 2020.
In addition to a county permit, the organization is licensed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which conducts surprise inspections every six months or so to see that the animals are safe and receiving good care.
Predators of the Heart was founded in 1988, and Carr said she’s been around it most of her life. The website says it was established as a nonprofit a decade later, in 1998.
Carr said she wants to be transparent with the community about what’s going on there.
Her main goal is to keep the animals safe, she said. No animal on the property was purchased, she said. Almost all of them came from rescue situations. Just recently, Carr said she took in an alligator from Pierce County, an anteater from Thurston County and a skunk that somehow got trapped on a military cargo plane flying back from El Salvador. Instead of putting the skunk down, officials called Carr to help.
She works closely with Animal Control and recently took in an animal from a massive neglect situation, she said.
“We are not buying animals,” Carr said. “We’re here to be an outlet for animals that don’t have anywhere else to go.”
The only animals that weren’t rescued are the wolves, but the organization hasn’t bred wolves in its sanctuary for multiple years now because reintroducing them to the wild would be a death sentence. It just cares for the wolves already there, Carr said.
Currently, no groups of children, such as school groups can visit the site. Predators of the Heart does offer free virtual tours to any school class in Washington. That program is funded through its on-site AirBnB, Carr said. It also partners with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Currently, all tours and visitors are handled in a way that will make it the least stressful it can be for the animals, Carr said. No animal is required to come out of its enclosure if it doesn’t want to.
“We don’t force them to do anything they don’t want to do,” she said.
Previously, Colburn took some animals to show at schools and fairs. Any off-site visits to the public now will include only reptiles, Carr said. It’s too stressful on the mammals to move them around.
