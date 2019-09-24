‘Win with Warren Anacortes’ meets Oct. 13
Local supporters of presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will have their first organizational meeting 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Anacortes library meeting room.
The “Win with Warren Anacortes” meeting is open to the public. Attendees will learn how they can get involved in her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, is one of 19 candidates still in the race for the Democratic nomination.
Warren, 70, is a former university law professor, served as chairwoman of the Congressional Oversight Panel of the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the Great Recession, and was instrumental in the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
For information, contact Theresa Baker, 206-850-1001, talaclba@hotmail.com; or Megan Glancey, 915-449-4092 or smglancey@yahoo.com.
Cleland-McGrath leads all in fundraising
Christine Cleland-McGrath, candidate for Anacortes City Council Position 2, leads all Anacortes City Council candidates in fundraising, according to documents filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission.
As for Monday morning, Cleland-McGrath, a real estate agent and city planning commissioner, reported 38 contributions totaling $10,075 and campaign expenses of $9,626.53. Cleland-McGrath reported contributing $1,100 to her campaign fund and reported in-kind contributions of $1,442. Her top three contributors, among them the Skagit/Island County Builders Association, each donated $1,000 to her campaign.
Appointed Councilwoman Carolyn Moulton, seeking election to at-large Position 6, reported 45 contributions totaling $5,781 and expenses of $2,738.01.
These candidates are filing mini-reports, which means they do not intend to raise or spend more than $5,000 on their campaigns: Ryan Walters, Position 1; Dom Tor Fleming, Position 2; Jeremy Carter, lone candidate for Position 3. Position 1 candidate John Schryvers and Position 6 candidate John Espinoza had not filed reports as of Monday with the Public Disclosure Commission.
