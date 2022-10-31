Washington State Ferries - Anacortes
The Washington State Ferries run routes to and from Anacortes through the San Juan Islands. (File Photo)

 Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

Washington State Ferries reservations open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for winter travel on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes. 

The Washington State Ferries Winter 2023 schedule runs from January through March 25. 


