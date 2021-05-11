Even before his new claim to fame as the official City of Anacortes Town Crier, August Wolff said he attracted plenty of notice.
“I’m always known as the loudest guy in every group I’m in,” he said.
Wolff beat out fellow candidates Julie Johnson Lindsey and Warren Carr to be named the new crier by a panel of judges. He is replacing outgoing Town Crier Richard Riddell, who is moving away next month after 14 years with the job.
Johnson Lindsey won the local town crier competition Saturday, May 1, but after the competition, interviews and more steps, Wolff was victorious overall.
Wolff said he was “humbled and surprised” to be chosen as the new crier.
“I am very, very excited I got to show off my talents and be a part of everything,” he said.
As a theater person, the 31-year-old said he knows how to project his voice.
“Now, no one can tell me to be quiet, because it’s my job,” Wolff said.
Wolff, who has lived in Anacortes since 2004, has a history of performing and involvement with area theater groups.
His start in theater was a bit of a fluke. He was in the choir when a friend told him the drama club needed more male actors. He tried out and landed a part in the chorus of a rock-and-roll musical version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
When his friend had to drop out of the show, though, Wolff moved into the lead role of Lysander. He’s been performing in the theater ever since.
“I did three shows that year and since then I’ve done more than 20 shows,” Wolff said.
He used that experience to prepare for his tryout to be the new town crier. Unlike in most theater situations, though, Wolff had to write his own cry.
He said he is going to work alongside Riddell over the next few weeks and read some more books to help himself get ready for his town crier role.
There are many community events throughout the year that will be fun to be a part of as a town crier, Wolff said. He is definitely looking forward to the tree lighting and the Fourth of July.
He said he had considered trying his hand at the town crier position for a few years.
Wolff has stood at 6 foot, 4 inches tall since he was a freshman in high school, is loud and enjoys interacting with people. He works construction and tile installation and said his boss knows current Town Crier Riddell well.
The boss told Wolff if Riddell ever stepped away, he should try to get the job.
Wolff didn’t give it much thought until Riddell announced he was moving away.
