Monday evening, Virginia resident Lynn Salvo made her way across the Tommy Thompson Trail on bike, trailed by a group of people from Anacortes as she completed the first day of a cross-country ride.
Salvo, who turns 72 in two weeks, is completing a trip from the Peace Arch on the Canadian border to Mexico, a trip that will take her an estimated 43 days.
If she completes the ride, she will earn her third Guinness World Record and help her complete her continent-wide peace sign she started in 2015.
“It was really, really exciting,” Salvo said of her first record, which she earned for being the oldest person to bicycle solo across the United States. She then earned another record for being the oldest person to cross Canada on bike.
Salvo has already made her way across the southern and eastern borders of the United States and the southern border of Canada. During her rides, she noticed that her map was creating the peace symbol and decided to intentionally finish it.
Her brother died in the Vietnam War, just 10 months after he was married and with a baby on the way. War tears people apart, so Salvo said she wanted to focus on peace. Several stops along her journey have included stops at symbols of peace, including the Peace Arch Monday.
She contacted bike clubs along the way, which is how she ended up staying in Anacortes Monday night and rode into town accompanied by several Anacortes riders on their bikes.
Salvo said she started running when she was in her 50s to get back into shape after raising her kids. After facing a few injuries, she started riding a bike. Her love of biking just grew from there.
“You get so many intimate views from the bike,” Salvo said.
Bikers see things that other people miss, she said.
Along the way, she met Brenda Mueller, who lives in Wichita. It was setting out on journeys from Wichita that allowed Salvo to create the cross sections of the peace sign. Mueller, Kurt VanGelder and Lynn Schoenfelder are all making the trip south this time, too.
Salvo also has a support vehicle with gear and help, just in case.
