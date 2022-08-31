A 20-year-old Anacortes woman is facing second-degree murder charges after a man died in a shooting Thursday, Aug. 25.
Shakina Thomas is currently in the Skagit County jail after being arrested early Friday, Aug. 26, in the death of 52-year-old Moses White. The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with second-degree murder on Monday, according to a press release from the Anacortes Police Department.
Her arraignment in court is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1. Murder in the second degree means there was an intent to cause harm, without premeditation, according to Washington state law.
Late on Aug. 25, officers responded to several reports from the area of 30th Street and R Avenue, including reports that a man had been shot and that a woman was running toward Commercial Avenue.
Officers found White at the scene and performed CPR. Officers saw a wound on White’s back resembling a gunshot wound, and White was unresponsive. Responding officers could not find a pulse, so White was transported to Island Health, where he was pronounced dead.
Thomas’s mother, Shawndrisa Hicks, told police that Thomas shot White during a domestic violence incident between Hicks and White outside of Hicks’ apartment, according to the release.
Hicks told officers she felt pain to the tops of her feet, eyes and head, though she didn’t have visible injuries and did not need medical care, according to police.
She also told officers she and Thomas ran after the shooting, but returned to the scene when they realized that White was no longer a threat, according to the press release.
