A 20-year-old Anacortes woman is facing second-degree murder charges after a man died in a shooting Thursday, Aug. 25.

Shakina Thomas is currently in the Skagit County jail after being arrested early Friday, Aug. 26, in the death of 52-year-old Moses White. The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with second-degree murder on Monday, according to a press release from the Anacortes Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.