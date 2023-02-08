Rosario Market
A vehicle crashed through the front of Rosario Market Wednesday afternoon. Crews transported one person to Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman drove her car through the front wall of Rosario Market, at 31st Street and Commercial Avenue, about midday Wednesday.

The car ended up fully inside the store during the crash, which took place just before 12:15 p.m., Anacortes Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Burbank said.


