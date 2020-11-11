A group of women and girls, the Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle, is looking to help fund projects from area groups.
The Women’s Giving Circle was started by Marta McClintock, who was part of a similar group in her previous home town of Moscow, Idaho, along with Terri Donovan and Meredith Machin.
It is accepting new members and grant applications until Nov. 15. A committee will narrow down finalists, and then, all members get to vote.
Each year, the group focuses on a different theme. Last year, that was helping women and children in Anacortes. This year, it’s COVID-19 relief in Anacortes.
Membership is for one year, so people can donate when they want and step back as needed, McClintock said.
Information about grants and about membership is at www.awcircle.org.
Each member donates what they feel is a meaningful amount to them. There’s a suggested donation of $365 (one dollar for each day of the year), but some people can’t afford that and that’s OK, McClintock said.
Donations have been anything from $25 to more than $1,000.
“Every penny goes back out into the community,” she said.
No matter the amount, a donation equals a vote, McClintock said.
That includes young members. Young people (younger than 25) are more than welcome and have a suggested donation amount of $25, McClintock said.
That group started with her own teenage daughter and some of her friends. Their votes count just like the adult members, McClintock said.
Donovan said she likes the idea of the group because it doesn’t take a lot of time commitment. Women with families and jobs and who are busy with many other things can still make a big difference, she said. She also liked that members get a direct say in where the money will be spent.
Machin said she supports the Women’s Giving Circle because by pooling money together, each person can help to make a much bigger impact than they would on our own.
She said the founders each focused on different things when pulling together this group, ranging from public service and helping young women see their potential impact to seeing practical ways that a grant could help a small community group.
“I see the values I prize at every level of life: kindness, generosity, verified and factual information on which to guide my involvement, both as a volunteer and as a financial donor,” Machin wrote in an email.
In its first grant-giving cycle, the group had 71 members, much higher than organizers expected, McClintock said. This group brings together women who may not normally know each other but who all want to give something to the community.
“We call it fun with a purpose,” she said.
They had 39 grant applications and were able to give out $18,000 in grant funding.
“It stunned us all,” McClintock said.
With that grant money, they were able to fully fund a $10,000 request from Food-to-Go, which by far received the most votes from members, she said.
They also gave to the Boys and Girls Club and an early education program from the Anacortes Community Health program and give smaller grants to other area groups.
The Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle is under the umbrella of the Skagit Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.