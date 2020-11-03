The Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle is seeking applications for its next round of grants.
The Giving Circle, which formed last year, is a nonprofit group that provides grants to community groups. This year, its focus is on COVID-19 relief in Anacortes.
Last year, the Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle gave out $18,000 to groups including Food to Go, the Boys & Girls Club and the Anacortes Community Health Council.
Any nonprofit organization can apply.
Information and application: www.awcircle.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.