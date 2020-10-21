Jenna Anderson held her infant son, Luka, as she stood before the microphone Saturday during the Women’s Rally at Causland Park in Anacortes.
She got teary-eyed as she spoke of the polarization across the country.
“It breaks my heart that our children are seeing us like this,” she said. “I want my children to be men that do differently, know how to be different and to be advocates for change with each and every person out there.”
The event, which coincided with women’s marches in several cities in the nation, was organized by the Anacortes Activist Student Union. Participants supported equal rights for women and access to health care through personal stories, readings and poetry.
This year marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment, giving some women the right to vote.
The event also took place as Americans cast ballots in the presidential election and the U.S. Senate aims to confirm federal appellate court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a confirmation that is expected to shift the high court ideologically.
Student Union members Kaylee Rudge, her sister Lauren Rudge and friend Sophia McCracken said they felt compelled to create a forum that would raise awareness of what could be at stake: women’s reproductive rights and access to health care, hindered further by a lack of women’s voices on those issues because of under-representation in Congress (102 of 435 members of the House of Representatives are women; 25 of 100 U.S. senators are women).
Kaylee Rudge said overturning or weakening Roe v. Wade could lead to an erosion of other women’s rights.
“We were talking among ourselves: What else can we do?,” McCracken said. “We have this privilege, and we have this power as a group. How else can we extend it and bring awareness and bring people together?”
She credited Student Union member Allie Perez, who was not present, with suggesting a women’s rally patterned after the observance in June at Causland Park that brought people together in calling for an end to institutional racism.
“We thought, do the same idea but share empowering experiences as females — history, personal stories, whatever you want to share that empowers women,” McCracken said.
Several people spoke about the wellness services and prenatal care offered by Planned Parenthood, services they said they otherwise might not be able to get. The 104-year-old nonprofit has long been a target of congressional Republicans who oppose contributing federal funds to the health care organization because it also provides abortions.
Reading from a report, Keiko McCracken, Sophia’s mother, said Planned Parenthood provides health care services to women, men and teens in the U.S. and worldwide: 5.4 million globally, 2.4 million in the U.S. A vast majority of those services include general health care, birth control medication, infertility treatment, HIV testing – and for men, prostate screening and treatment for erectile dysfunction; for women, breast exams, pap smears and wellness exams. Some 70,000 women in the U.S. had early cancer detection last year, Keiko McCracken said.
“I remember when Planned Parenthood just wasn’t political,” she said. “To watch this essential health care source become a tool of some in the political sphere and villainized for the services that so many have received … It’s just so dismaying that we could see health care in this way.”
Speakers spoke of historical figures or read works by noted female authors. Others spoke of their mothers, aunts and grandmothers as being pillars of strength in their families as they overcame various disadvantages to achieve their goals and raise their families.
John Harrison, 20, spoke of the influence his mother and grandmothers had in his life. He said recognizing civil rights icons is important in understanding history.
“It’s also important to acknowledge how big of a role our moms play in our development and how they shape us into being people that will make the world a better place in our own little significant way,” he said.
A crowd of about 40 sat in the Causland Park amphitheater, many with signs: “Women’s Empowerment is Not a Threat,” and “Women’s Rights are Human Rights.”
Rachel MacMorran, an architect, carried a sign that quoted singer-songwriter Joan Baez: “Action is the Antidote to Despair.”
Jim Richardson of Anacortes, who attended the rally with his partner, Jim Brown, was impressed by the event – and by the students that organized it.
“It was great to see young folks come out and support equality,” Richardson said.
