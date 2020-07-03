Tom Wooten, chairman of the Samish Indian Nation since 2006, was reelected June 28. He was unopposed and received 425 votes.
Dana Matthews was reelected secretary. She was unopposed and received 416 votes.
Jenna Strand Burnett and Theresa Metcalf were the top two finishers of five candidates for Tribal Council and were elected to positions 6 and 7.
Burnett was reelected with 272 votes. Metcalf received 202 votes, Shawn McAvoy 176, Jeffrey Wooten 108, and Lisa Weber 82.
Metcalf succeeds David Blackinton, a longtime council member who retired. Members of the seven-member council serve staggered four-year terms.
Elections Supervisor Pat Dunn announced the results at the conclusion of the Samish Nation’s annual general council meeting, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Samish citizens — enrolled Native Americans are dual citizens and come under the jurisdiction of their tribal nations and the U.S. — tuned in electronically to the meeting and heard a State of the Nation address by Wooten and updates from Samish Nation department heads.
Samish has a population of 2,000 and provides services through several departments, among them culture, education, elders, Head Start/ELC, health, housing, natural resources, planning, social services, and vocational rehabilitation.
The Samish Nation owns noncontiguous lands throughout Skagit and San Juan counties. Its enterprises and lands include Fidalgo Bay Resort, Huckleberry Island, Samish Longhouse preschool and child care center, its administrative campus on Commercial Avenue, the Cannery Building adjacent to Seafarers Memorial Park, and 78 acres held in trust near Campbell Lake.
The tribe plans to build a convenience store and gas station in 2021 on its Campbell Lake Road property. It also has plans to build 14 two-bedroom cottages and a community building with playground on 34th Street in Anacortes.
