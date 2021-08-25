Work is underway on several significant road and waterline improvements in Anacortes.
Lakeside Industries, Inc. is repaving the following streets:
- 24th Street, from M Avenue to Commercial Avenue
- 41st Street, from A Avenue to H Avenue
- Glasgow Way, from Highway 20 to Cypress Drive at the top of the hill
- Cypress Drive
- Camano Place
- Whidbey Court
The contractor began grinding pavement on Aug. 19. The project is expected to take about seven weeks. There will be no parking on streets along the project roadways during construction.
The project involves grinding existing pavement, pavement repairs, placement of new asphalt, utility lid adjustments and pavement striping.
Welch Brothers Construction is replacing a failing section of storm pipe on Fidalgo Avenue between Q Avenue and Commercial Avenue. The work is expected to be complete by late August.
The work will typically be between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Public Works reported, although construction may be allowed during weekends if necessary. Expect Fidalgo Avenue to be closed between Q and Commercial for the duration of the project; a detour is in place.
Summit X Contractors is replacing water mains in seven locations. Work began in mid-May and should be completed by late October.
Work began at 38th Street and V Avenue. Other areas: 35th Street between Commercial and R avenues; T Avenue between 34th and 35th streets; 24th Street between M and R avenues; 22nd Street between E and G avenues; and, in west Anacortes, Tweed Place and Vale Street.
