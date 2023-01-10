Trestle fire 2022

More than 60 feet of the trestle portion of the Tommy Thompson Trail was burned in August 2022. Anacortes city officials want it repaired quickly. (Contributed photo / Jonn Lunsford)

 Jonn Lunsford

The first stage of demolition work on the damaged Tommy Thompson Trail trestle is complete.

Crews cleared out all of the damaged materials from the trestle, which burned in an intentionally lit fire in August, at the beginning of last week. This week, the Parks and Recreation staff and Strandberg Construction will visit and look at what materials are needed.


