Supporting local business in the age of Amazon and focusing on the worker talent pool here in Anacortes are among the shared concerns of candidates for Anacortes City Council Position 6. Both Carolyn Moulton, who was appointed to the vacated position in April, and challenger John Espinoza, have owned small businesses here. Both also have a strong interest in making sure that cars aren’t the only way to get around town. But their approach to the elected position would be different.
Carolyn Moulton: ‘Let’s live in a walkable, livable, bikeable city’
Moulton worked for an affordable-housing land trust on Orcas Island before moving to Anacortes, and the affordability issues she sees here are too familiar to her.
The housing situation affects the region’s work force.
“On Orcas Island, a lot of restaurants and places have had to limit their hours because they can’t find staff to work because (employees) can’t afford to live on Orcas Island,” she said. “We’re where Orcas was 10 years ago. That’s where we’re going — where people can’t find people to work in their establishments who don’t have to drive long distances. That’s why it’s important to have those opportunities for people.”
The opportunities she speaks of: housing options that are within reach of people who work here.
“We need more workforce housing (and) more middle-income people able to live in Anacortes,” she said. “We need our young people. We need people working in our restaurants. We need people that don’t have to drive 30 miles to get here to work. I want more of our workers to live here.”
Since her appointment in April to Anacortes City Council Position 6, the Old Town bike shop owner contributed to the finalization of updated development regulations that, in part, allow for cottage development; larger buildings in exchange for smaller, more affordable units; and the use of accessory dwelling units as long-term rentals. She was appointed to council committees addressing housing affordability and community services, personnel, public works, and traffic safety.
“I relish the work,” she said Friday, Sept. 27. “I’m fascinated by it … I’m a nerd.”
Moulton hopes to win election on Nov. 5 to the remaining two years in the term vacated by Liz Lovelett, who was appointed to the state Senate. Also running is John Espinoza, a welder and artist.
Moulton, 52, earned a bachelor’s degree in English at Sonoma State University, worked for Of People and Land Community Home Trust on Orcas Island, and since moving to Anacortes has served on the Forest Lands Advisory Committee, Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee, the Skagit County Homeless Housing Plan Task Force, and the Anacortes Parks Foundation.
She said her involvement, as well as her experience as an Old Town business owner, made her familiar with daily challenges faced by residents and business owners, and whetted her interest in becoming more involved.
“The more involved I became, the more intrigued I was and the more I wanted to be involved,” she said. “I feel I’m in a unique position amongst our current council to represent people and to understand from my own experiences in this town what it’s like to try to run a business in the age of Amazon.”
Her priorities:
• Mixed-income residential development. “What I’d like to see are mixed-income developments … where people who are making 50% of (area median income) live next to people who make 80%, next to people who make 120%, next to people who make 150%,” she said. “I mean, we’re all in this together. I like the idea of future development having mixed-income (homes), because that’s who we are — we’re mixed income, we all live side by side.”
• Affordable housing. Moulton said “there’s a risk” that incentives provided to developers to build smaller homes and apartments — the idea being smaller would yield lower housing costs — will not result in affordable housing because demand will continue to drive up costs.
“Small size does not equal affordability,” she said. “It equals less-expensive-than-a-larger-unit, hopefully, which is something. Some would say it leads to gentrification, that it’s just another fancy tiny place, but I still think it’s a step in the right direction. It’s a tool we have available that could be helpful.”
The council’s Housing Affordability and Community Services Committee is updating the city’s Affordable Housing Strategic Plan; looking at how regulations might keep short-term rentals from taking long-term rentals off the market; inclusionary zoning, which requires a share of new construction to be affordable by people with low to moderate incomes; establishing a tax break for developers who set aside a certain number of units for affordable housing; and establishing a housing trust fund that would provide zero- or low interest loans for construction of housing for residents who make 120 percent or less of the area median income.
• South Commercial Avenue. A beautified, more pedestrian/bicycle friendly South Commercial Avenue will attract new businesses, she said, “and will be easier and safer for people to travel on, and not necessarily in cars.” Coming up: South Commercial from 11th to 13th streets will be landscaped and have wider sidewalks, protected bike lanes, and improved pedestrian crossings.
• Management of capital projects. “I think it would be great to have a project manager, someone who manages capital facilities projects like the Guemes Channel Trail and the (proposed) community center instead of having a parks director do his job and all these other things too,” she said. “It would take some of the pressure off other staff, but it’s not something that can go into this budget.”
• Downtown business. “I want to do things like ArtWalk Pedestrian Plazas, which we tried a couple of years ago, and I think we’re going to try to do again,” she said. “A few blocks of Commercial are closed to cars and people come down and they walk around downtown and they meet their neighbors. It’s an opportunity to gather and it’s good for local businesses. It’s a good reason to bring people downtown and see what good shops we have and what good restaurants and what things are available to us. A lot of people don’t come downtown, so let’s bring people downtown and support their local businesses.”
• City’s non-motorized trails network. Someday, city officials hope, the city’s network of trails will be a non-motorized highway of sorts extending from Washington Park to March’s Point via the Guemes Channel Trail and the Tommy Thompson Trail, giving pedestrians and bicyclists another way of assessing points in between. “The idea is let’s live in a walkable, liveable, bikeable city where people have the option of getting out of their cars and everything is connected,” she said.
John Espinoza: ‘We need to meet and talk to each other’
John Espinoza believes face-to-face communication is a powerful thing and that Anacortes is a talent bank that can solve the community’s challenges and meet local needs.
He saw it in 1999, he said, when the community built the Ben Root Skate Park on R Avenue. Skateboarders pulled their talents together and put on skateboard demonstrations that raised $12,000. The city matched the funds, and soon park construction began, he said.
He’s seen it in other efforts where people contributed their time and talent to a cause, and he wants to bring that out as a City Council member.
Espinoza is concerned about what he sees as a growing disconnect in Anacortes. He grew up in El Paso, Texas and moved here in 1994, drawn to Anacortes by the community spirit he saw. Within a decade, he started seeing children who had more friends online than in real life, motorists distracted by their cell phones while driving.
“I was almost hit on my skateboard,” he said. “I’m looking at them, driving with their phones.”
The disconnect is growing, affecting how we interact with neighbors and local businesses, he said.
“Social media has taken us away from community where we used to knock on doors, say hi to your neighbor, go visit, go have coffee,” he said. “We used to do those things, now we don’t. You can go outside in the evening, any time, in your neighborhood and count the number of kids that are playing together, see how many people are knocking on doors. What I would think is to help the community get back together is actually just to meet each other again and talk to each other, have more community effort. Art — art brings people together.”
Espinoza, 45, is a welder at Dakota Creek Shipyard and formerly owned a screenprinting business in Anacortes. He studied art at El Paso Community College and welding at Skagit Valley College. He rides a skateboard or bicycle and uses a car only for essentials, he said. He abandoned social media “because it’s not genuine” and doesn’t use campaign signs “because there’s no use for that sign after the campaign’s over,” unlike the relationships that develop from face-to-face conversation.
His goals if elected:
• Listen and be receptive to ideas. “If someone has an idea and they come to City Council with what they want to try to do in the world, I’m going to ask them a lot of questions,” he said. “I’m going to try to be as much of a real human being as I can … I’m open, I’m on the streets everyday, I want to make communication. I’m open to everyone and deaf-eared to the cell phone.”
• Tap into the community talent bank. “Everybody has a talent,” he said. “The way to bring community back together is for us to organize our talents. I’m an artist. I’ll put money together, my own money, just to rent a building to have a show for three or four artists in one month. They’ll sell their stuff, they get people to come in — people who otherwise might have been at home texting away or scrolling for hours, giving ‘likes’ to things.
“The arts bring people together, those activities that people have a talent for bring people together. All we have to do is make an effort to become one again.”
• Promote buying local. Espinoza supports City Councilman Anthony Young’s efforts to get the city to buy locally first before turning to Amazon.com.
“Stop buying online,” Espinoza said. “It will help you, it will help other people, it will help the community because you’re going out. Just because it’s online, it’s convenient and it’s cheaper doesn’t help you in the long run. If you do that because it was so cheap but you didn’t meet the people who made it, you’re losing out.”
• Help people who are homeless. If someone needs shelter, he’ll ask “What do we need to do,” he said. “Recognize them, help them — that’s all we got to do.”
He added, “If I’m elected, at the end of my term I want to be able to say I helped the people that needed help. I’m not concerned about people’s taxes. I’m more concerned about people that can’t afford food.”
About the job: The City Council is the legislative branch of city government and is comprised of seven members, each elected to a four-year term. The council approves contracts, ordinances and resolutions, decides land-use issues and approves the city budget. City Council members each receive $1,200 a month.
