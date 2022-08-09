Stretching across the outside wall of Bayshore Office Supplies is a seahawk, with its wings made up of the outline of Mount Baker and Mount Erie and the sea stretching across its body.
The new mural, created by Anacortes artist Luuk Honey, is part of the Anacortes SEEN mural project, coordinated by the Anacortes Arts Festival.
Over the three days of the annual festival, Honey stenciled out the mural on the building and then painted it with help from some artistic friends.
He wasn’t the only artist out working at the festival. Others set up tables and work stations in the Working Artist area of the festival between First and Second streets along Commercial Avenue.
Honey’s mural setup was along Sixth Street and is the first of such murals that he hopes will be created downtown.
“We are attempting in some way to carry on the legacy of Bill Mitchell,” Honey said.
Mitchell, who died in 2019, made more than 100 mural pieces that are affixed to buildings throughout Anacortes.
Honey already has some other designs ready to go, if he gets permission from the building owners.
The seahawk is a great first mural because it’s the town’s high school mascot, he said. It also has elements of the Pacific Northwest to complete it.
Instead of a standard right-angle grid up on the wall to help guide Honey through the creative process, he utilized a doodle grid, where he doodled several small items onto the wall and then used them to help keep the mural proportional to his design.
A lifelong artist, Honey creates all kinds of art, including commissions for people, designing tattoos and making music with his band.
Near the end of Commercial Avenue at the Working Artist area of the festival, others were creating several different kinds of art. Two groups working with wood started the section off, with creators from the Samish Indian Nation across the way. Also included were chalk art, fabric marbling, stone carving, basketry, chainsaw carving and painting.
The Northwest Corner Woodworkers Association and the Northwest Washington Woodturners both set up tables and displays at the event, complete with woodworkers who showed how to use the tools. The groups are not officially affiliated but share some members.
At the Northwest Corner Woodworkers Association table, youngsters had a chance to get hands-on experience with creating small wooden toy cars.
“It’s a joy to watch the little ones,” association member David Vandette said.
The cars are similar to the other wooden toys the group creates throughout the year and donates to Toys for Tots, he said.
The wood workshop featured several people working on items, but also items to come in and see up close, Vandette said. The ability to touch the pieces is something that draws in many people walking by.
“They can get a feel for the wood,” he said.
The association has been around for more than 45 years and has maintained its 200 members, even through the pandemic, he said. It started in the Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon areas but has members from all over.
Each year, the association takes part in two shows, one for Woodfest in Sedro-Woolley, which is aimed at students, and then also the Anacortes Arts Festival.
The group meets monthly to showcase current work and triumphs and to learn from each other, Vandette said.
Working with wood can be both incredibly rewarding and difficult, he said.
“The joy and the challenge,” Vandette said of why he’s drawn to woodworking. “Just coming up with a concept, getting it drawn out on paper and then making it happen,” he said.
The group plans to start meeting in person again later this year, Vandette said.
Information: https://www.ncwawood.org/
On the Northwest Washington Woodturners side of the tent, several lathes were going all weekend. The lathes spin the pieces of wood around while the craftsmen work on them with hand tools.
Protective shields were in front of the lathes, so interested passers-by could get a close look at the work being down, member and past president Ray Shields said.
“I think we like watching their faces even more than we like turning,” he said.
The Mount Vernon-based woodturners group has about 150 members. The club is all about education, past president George Way said.
Talented turners do demonstrations for the members and showcase new skills, Shields said.
Woodturning creates only round items, like bowls, spindles, platters and tops.
Shields said he particularly likes lidded boxes. And he likes working with local woods such as big leaf maple and madrone. Way likes yew best because of its excellent finish.
The woodturner group has been turning at the Anacortes Arts Festival for a long time, Shields said. It also takes part in several other fairs and festivals, such as a top- turning festival for kids in Bellingham this week. Next week, they will do a similar event in Mount Vernon.
Shields said he’s been involved with the group for about 12 years. He’s been woodworking since he started doing so as a child with his father. A little over a decade ago, a friend invited him to a woodturning meeting, and he was hooked.
Way said he bought a lathe a couple of decades ago and ended up joining the group to learn how to use it.
Information: www.nwwwt.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.