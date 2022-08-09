Stretching across the outside wall of Bayshore Office Supplies is a seahawk, with its wings made up of the outline of Mount Baker and Mount Erie and the sea stretching across its body.

The new mural, created by Anacortes artist Luuk Honey, is part of the Anacortes SEEN mural project, coordinated by the Anacortes Arts Festival.

